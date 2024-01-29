2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Ceremonies to Be Held On 30-31 January

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Ceremonies will be held on 30 and 31 January, 2024. EMU 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, and Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex. Increasing the number of its graduates every year, the number of EMU’s alumni will have reached over 72,000 with the graduation of students in the 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester.

Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony on 30 January

The 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024, at 04:00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. More than 200 graduates of master’s and doctorate programs will receive their diplomas at the ceremony. Atakan Sarı and Başak Elcil will deliver piano and violin performances in the Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony.

Graduation Reception for Graduates and Parents

Within the framework of the 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation events, a Graduation Reception will be held on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024, at 06:00 pm, with the participation of EMU graduates and their parents who contributed to their success. In addition to the graduates, academic and administrative staff will attend the reception to be held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center and share the happiness of the graduates. “Retro Çalgıcıları” music band will be performing at the event where people attending the reception will have joyful time.

Associate and Undergraduate Program Graduates To Receive Diplomas on 31 January

Graduation Ceremonies, during which graduates of Associate and Undergraduate Programs will receive their diplomas, will be held on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex. More than 800 associate and undergraduate degree graduates will be presented their diplomas at the ceremony.

The Protocol is expected to show Great Attention to the Graduation Ceremonies

High level of participation from the government authorities and officials is expected in the Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony and, Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony that will take place on 30-31 January, 2024. The President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, will be attending the graduation ceremony to be held on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024.

During the ceremonies commencing with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, speeches on behalf of the graduates and protocol speeches will be delivered. Then, the Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will continue with the presentation of diplomas to graduates and awards to the thesis advisors. On the other hand, the Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony will continue with the presentation of diplomas and awards by protocol to the highest achieving students of the faculties and departments. The ceremonies will end with the presentation of diplomas to the graduates of the associate and undergraduate programs and cap throwing.

The Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 on BRT3 channel, the Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 on BRT2 channel. Both ceremonies will also be broadcasted live on EMU TV and via social media platforms (Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/user/eastmeduniv and Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/eastern.med.univ)