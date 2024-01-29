Bel Vietnam commits to support street vendors

VIETNAM, January 29 -

HCM CITY – French cheese producer Bel Vietnam Company has announced it will carry out meaningful and practical activities for street vendors in Việt Nam, aiming to help street vendors build more efficient and sustainable businesses, and thereby generate good income to support themselves and their families.

Under the plan, the company started its "Small and Micro Entrepreneur Support Programme – MSE Support Programme" for 2024 with many practical activities to support street vendors.

The company organised two significant events, featuring numerous beneficial activities to improve sales expertise and honour individuals with excellent business achievements in 2023.

In particular, Bel successfully organised the "Bel Factory Tour Day for Excellent Retailers – Street Sales Channel" in Bình Dương Province, with the participation of many street vendors.

At the tour, participants had the opportunity to experience the modern space and discover the realities of the professional production process.

In addition to having a deeper understanding of the factory’s operation process, the tour also helped sellers fully grasp information about cheese products and production, giving street vendors the opportunity to boost sales and income.

In another development, the company hosted its year-end seminar, which attracted a lot of street vendors at traditional markets in HCM City, such as Thủ Đức Market, Bình Điền Market and Hóc Môn Market.

At the event, all participants were directly trained on sales skills, how to set up booths, strategies to help attract customers, and the essential details regarding particular products.

This is the 13th consecutive year that Bel Vietnam has implemented the MSE Support Programme, which aims to increase income and business knowledge for street vendors in Việt Nam.

Up to now, thousands of street vendors and traditional market workers have had the opportunity to participate and receive training certificates. Thanks to training courses and seminars, participants' awareness of saving and financial management increased by up to 40 per cent, and income was also improved by 50 per cent.

Following the success of previous years, in 2024, Bel Group will continue to implement a series of activities to support sellers through promotions and technology application training, in order to gradually increase sales and income, the company affirmed.

Bel Group is a French cheese manufacturer that was established in 1865, notable for its Laughing Cow cheese brand in Việt Nam.

To date, Bel Group is present in nearly 120 countries and operates 37 subsidiaries, 29 factories, and three research and innovation centers.

Bel Group has opened a representative office in Việt Nam since 2007 and started domestic production since 2011, building and putting into operation a factory in Sóng Thần 3 Industrial Park in Bình Dương since 2016. -- VNS