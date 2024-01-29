Vietjet Air crowned with top awards in finance management and aviation

VIETNAM, January 29 -

BANGKOK — Vietjet has been honoured with double prestigious awards by International Finance magazine, the world’s leading finance publication.

The airline has been named "Best Low-cost Airline in Southeast Asia" and "Best Finance Management-Aviation-Việt Nam”. The grand award ceremony in Bangkok gathered hundreds of global business leaders.

The International Finance Awards has been organised annually for over a decade by International Finance, a premier finance and business magazine based in the UK. The award honours global industry-leading businesses, talents, leadership skills and capabilities in the fields of finance, banking, aviation, insurance, energy and services.

Vietjet is praised for its excellence achieved over time, especially in optimising the air travel experience for customers. The airline also continuously offers innovative and safe aviation products and services with affordable fares. The airline is also recognised for its impressive flight network expansion, covering most of the Asia Pacific. In terms of finance management, the airline stands out with positive business results in the post-pandemic era and develops sustainably with ESG goals.

Vietjet Chief Operating Officer Michael Hickey said: "Vietjet is proud to be a new-age carrier catering to customers’ diversified demands and taking the lead to provide civilised, modern and convenient travel opportunities at affordable costs to people and tourists within the region and around the world."

"The international business and finance community's recognition is also a testament to Vietjet’s effective and transparent financial activities, affirming its leading role in promoting the economy, trade and tourism while being a trusted partner in the global aviation industry," he said.

Vietjet currently operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft with an expansive flight network in Việt Nam and Thailand, as well as international routes to Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Kazakhstan, serving over 185 million passengers domestically and internationally. — VNS