Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,423 in the last 365 days.

Discern genuine development friends, time for cheap geo-political tactics is over.

Discern genuine development friends, time for cheap geo-political tactics is over.

 

Solomon Islands must learn to discern its real friends when it comes to genuine development.

Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare sends out this strong reminder as Solomon Islands is becoming a point of strategic interest in the global geo-political power play.

Among the most experienced political leaders in the Pacific, Manasseh Sogavare warned that henceforth, Solomon Islands must not be deterred by cheap geo-political tactics.

“Genuine development friends partner in development programs that have no strings attached. Developments that are not camouflaged under geo-political interests. Developments that are serious about converting the country’s abundant strengths to exportable commodities to improve our economic standings and create jobs locally. Developments that are serious about helping us to gain economic independence to be able to help ourselves, instead of driving us down the path of aid dependence,” expressed the caretaker Prime Minister.

The country has its ‘National needs’ which must be at the centre of its focus.

The care taker PM adds, the future for Solomon Islands is the transformation of its major islands like Malaita, Isabel, Makira, Choiseul, Santa Cruz, Rennell and others by building new transformative infrastructure, especially those that will grow and drive our economy.

Appreciating the support rendered to the country so far, caretaker PM Sogavare said, the country needs genuine donors support that aligns with the country’s ‘national needs’ adding,  Solomon Islands will be vigilant against cheap geo-political tactics.

Ends///.

You just read:

Discern genuine development friends, time for cheap geo-political tactics is over.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more