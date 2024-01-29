Discern genuine development friends, time for cheap geo-political tactics is over.

Solomon Islands must learn to discern its real friends when it comes to genuine development.

Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare sends out this strong reminder as Solomon Islands is becoming a point of strategic interest in the global geo-political power play.

Among the most experienced political leaders in the Pacific, Manasseh Sogavare warned that henceforth, Solomon Islands must not be deterred by cheap geo-political tactics.

“Genuine development friends partner in development programs that have no strings attached. Developments that are not camouflaged under geo-political interests. Developments that are serious about converting the country’s abundant strengths to exportable commodities to improve our economic standings and create jobs locally. Developments that are serious about helping us to gain economic independence to be able to help ourselves, instead of driving us down the path of aid dependence,” expressed the caretaker Prime Minister.

The country has its ‘National needs’ which must be at the centre of its focus.

The care taker PM adds, the future for Solomon Islands is the transformation of its major islands like Malaita, Isabel, Makira, Choiseul, Santa Cruz, Rennell and others by building new transformative infrastructure, especially those that will grow and drive our economy.

Appreciating the support rendered to the country so far, caretaker PM Sogavare said, the country needs genuine donors support that aligns with the country’s ‘national needs’ adding, Solomon Islands will be vigilant against cheap geo-political tactics.

Ends///.