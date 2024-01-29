THE LATE GOVERNMENT STATISTICIAN WAS A FAITHFUL SERVANT

A compassionate and courageous leader, a warrior Prince, a man of many smiles and few words. These were some of the words used to describe the late Government Statistician Douglas Job Kimi.

But the words of Pastor John Tango, who spoke at late Kimi’s funeral service at the Kukum Adventist Church in Honiara on Wednesday 24th January 2024, summed it up beautifully.

“There are few men who are known as faithful servants of God”, Mr Tango said. “And this man here, was a faithful servant of God.”

“Every person born in this world is born with a divine purpose. Every talent that we possess, every gifts that we’ve been blessed with were meant to be used to serve humanity, the very purpose of God’s mission here on earth. How we put our gifts and talents to use, matters to the Living God.

“Lights of faithful servants will continue to impact the living, even when they are gone. Their works will continue as legacies for the living.”

The late Kimi spent 38 years working for the Solomon Islands National Statistics Office, after being recruited when he was only 20 years old.

He attended numerous trainings both regional and International and quickly worked his way up the ladder, until his subsequent appointment as the Government Statistician for the National Statistics Office in 2012.

Under his leadership, the NSO successfully carried out nationwide surveys and censuses including the Housing and Income Expenditure, HIES, Project in 2012-2013, the Agricultural Survey in 2014-2017, the 2009 Census, and recently the 2019 Population and Housing Census.

Last year through consultations and meetings with the Government and donor partners, the late Kimi set up the next major project for NSO, the HIES Project for 2024-2025.

He faithfully served the Government until his passing on 18th January 2024.

He left behind his beloved wife, six children and grandchildren.

After the funeral service in Honiara, the late Kimi was taken to his home village in Tetemara, Viru Harbour Western Province, on board a chattered vessel. He was accompanied by his immediate family and relatives, and 19 staff from the NSO.

The Tetemara and Tambe community of Viru welcomed him on arrival on Thursday and held another funeral service on Friday. He was buried beside his father.

