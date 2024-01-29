Firefighting Aircraft Market Valued at $8.85 Billion in 2020, Expected to Reach $16.47 Billion by 2030 with a 6.5% CAGR

Firefighting Aircraft Industry Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Firefighting Aircraft Market by Type, Service Provider, Max. Takeoff Weight, and Water Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖.𝟖𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟔.𝟒𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global firefighting aircraft market share in 2020. South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for aircraft designed to tackle fire incidents across the country.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14273

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AeroVironment, Inc.,

Airbus SE,

Bombardier,

Coulson Aircrane LTD.,

Kaman Corporation,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

SAAB,

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.,

Textron Inc.

Viking Air Ltd

Firefighting aircraft are special type of aircrafts which are used to tackle forest, industrial and other types of life threatening fire incidents which take place at different locations. These aircrafts are designed in such a way that store a huge amount of water or other fire retarding chemical and during their flight, they sprinkle or bomb water over fire affected location to control the fire from further spread. Companies have been developing a wider range of firefighting aircrafts which has the ability to operate efficiently in handling fire situations and at the same time are used for numerous rescue operations.

Firefighting aircrafts are designed in such a way that they can refill their storage tanks multiple times during a single flight through available water source such as sea, river, ponds or similar sources. Since firefighting aircrafts include helicopters, key manufacturers operating toward developing helicopters have transformed their existing helicopter lineup so that they can be used in firefighting applications. Meanwhile, governments across the globe are also transforming their existing aircraft fleet into firefighting aircrafts, which can be used in all such situations.

In addition, numerous product developments & launches have been carried out by key companies such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation Kaman Corporation and others which also supplements the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, since June, 2021, Airbus is developing A400M aircraft, which is expected to soon be used as a fire fighting aircraft. In addition, in May, 2021, Airbus launched H215 helicopters, which has the capability to operate continuously in all working environment and can operate 365 days a year. Such developments carried out by other companies supplements growth of the market across the globe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-aircraft-market/purchase-options

The global firefighting aircraft market size is segmented into type, service provider, max. takeoff weight, water capacity, and region. By type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and multi-rotor. By service provider, it is segmented into firefighting organizations and military. By max. takeoff weight, the global market has been segmented into below 50,000 kg and above 50,000 kg. By water capacity, it is segmented into less than 5,000 ltr, 5,000 –10,000 ltr, and more than 10,000 ltr. By region, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors such as use of general aircrafts to extinguish wildfire and increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry supplements growth of the market by increase in demand for efficient firefighting aircrafts. Moreover, delayed delivery of aircraft and high capital requirement creates barrier for growth of the market. However, entering into contract & agreements for long-term business opportunities and incorporation of new technologies to put out fire creates ample opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 virus has spread worldwide without acknowledging borders. It has impacted all industries, sectors, and all aspects of lives with devastating economic and financial losses with significant uncertainties.

The global aviation industry is concerned with manufacturing and operations of all types of aircraft and related services during transportation.

Effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry can be observed in each region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

In the U.S., since the national health emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak, most of the region is on complete lockdown, which, in turn, restricts domestic and international travel in the country.

In addition, change in behavior of passengers following the COVID-19 crisis, travel restrictions, and economic crisis have resulted in a dramatic drop in demand for airline services.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14273

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the multi-rotor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on service provider, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By max. takeoff weight, the above 50,000 kg segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By water capacity, the 5,000–10,000 ltr segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-to-reach-6-99-billion-globally-by-2030-at-10-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301469496.html

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-to-reach-6-26-bn-globally-by-2030-at-56-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301370166.html