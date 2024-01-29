Wind Energy Market Revenue (US$127.2 Billion) | Europe Dominate by Ireland, UK, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium

Wind Energy Market Revenue is projected to surpass USD 127.2 billion by 2027

Wind Energy Market for the industrial segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 10.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global wind energy market size was valued at $62.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The wind energy market is a rapidly growing sector within the broader renewable energy industry. It involves the harnessing of wind power to generate electricity. Wind turbines, typically installed onshore or offshore, capture the kinetic energy of the wind and convert it into electrical energy.

Europe accounted for the highest market growth during 2020-2027. This is attributed to rise in investments in countries such as France, the UK, and Norway. Moreover, presence of major manufacturers in countries such as France, Germany, and Norway will further propel the growth of the wind energy market in projected timeframe.

The Asia-pacific region dominated the wind energy market share with around 62% revenue share in 2019.

Top Companies

Siemens General Electric, Enercon GmbH, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Exelon Corporation (EXC), NextEra Energy, Inc., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Xcel Energy Inc., Avangrid, Inc., and Ameren Corporation.

Wind energy continues to play a significant role in the transition to a more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy system globally. As technology advances and infrastructure expands, wind power is expected to contribute even more substantially to the global energy portfolio.

The offshore wind energy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 13.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Wind energy has become increasingly cost-competitive with traditional forms of electricity generation, making it an attractive option for power generation.

Wind energy is a renewable resource, as wind is a natural and abundant phenomenon.

It produces no direct emissions of greenhouse gases or air pollutants during operation.

Wind turbines have a relatively low environmental impact compared to fossil fuel-based power plants.

By end-user, the industrial segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 10.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Wind energy, a type of renewable energy, is used to generate electric energy from kinetic energy source. Wind turbine converts the wind energy into mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through generator.

Wind energy can be generated at offshore and onshore. Onshore wind energy is associated with onshore turbines that are located on land, whereas offshore wind turbines are found in ocean or sea.

Growing concern from government across the globe regarding renewable power source is anticipated to boost the wind energy market. However, the offshore wind turbine is more efficient than onshore turbines.

In addition, such wind turbine can decrease the cost of energy production more than that of conventional energy sources in case of long-term business. For instance, the present levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for wind turbine in Europe is around $220-$245, which is expected to reach $50-$73 by 2030.

The offshore floating structure can harness wind resources even at deep water level, it is more effective in narrow continental shelf region with sea water depth more than 200 meter.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Nation wise lockdown has severely impacted the wind turbine manufacturing in countries such as China and Germany. Large number of manufacturing plants across these countries were operating with limited production capacity for past few months, which negatively impacted the wind energy market growth.

Furthermore, disruption in supply chain led to various project delays and cancellation of orders, which further affected the key markets for both blade production and wind turbine installations.

However, implementation of digitization may aid in remote monitoring for project execution; thus, limiting the labor force as much as possible.

