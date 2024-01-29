Dr. Gerald Smith of the International Center For Nutritional Research (ICNR) to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Never, ever trust a doctor who has dying plants in their reception room,” humorously states our guest. Through decades of experience, he continues to be a leader in alternative medicine, especially energetic medicine, and the dental-whole body connection. This is the story of Dr. Gerald Smith.

Dr. Gerald Smith is the president of the International Center For Nutritional Research, Inc. (ICNR). He also is the brainchild and originator of the Frequency Shop. Dr. Smith maintains a private practice in Bucks County, Pennsylvania where his focus is in the field of energetic medicine.

His credentials include a certification by the World Organization for Natural Medicine to practice natural medicine globally. With this, he is able to focus his practice on energetic medicine. Separately from his work in energetic medicine, he also practices a unique dental specialty that he created as it relates to the dental-whole body connection.

One of Dr. Smith’s websites explains that he graduated Temple School of Dentistry in 1969 and completed a two-year tour of active duty as a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corp. After practicing conventional dentistry for four years, Dr. Smith completed a two-year postgraduate orthodontic program in 1976. Sir Doctor Smith is a Knight Hospitaller, a dedicated professional organization dating back to the year 1050.

“Through the years, I integrated dental, medical, chiropractic, osteopathic, nutritional, physical therapy, QiGong, acupuncture, and energetic medicine,” notes Dr. Smith. “There are very few professionals like me, roaming around this planet.”

Dr. Smith has written many articles and authored nine books, which are available through his website (ICNR.com) and Amazon. In addition, he created two online docuseries, Cancer Deconstructed and Energy Medicine. Dr. Smith eagerly seeks to educate others about energetic medicine as well as his knowledge surrounding the dental-whole body connection. Dr. Smith’s primary focus is on defining people and professionals on the root causes of the medical malady.

“With energetic medicine, everything in the universe has a vibratory signature,” observes Dr. Smith. “It’s an energetic fingerprint. The key to the equation is that you have to define the root cause. I refer to it as the “splinters” or the initiators. The way you diagnose them is through energetic medicine. I use divining rods and a Quantum Energy Technique to determine the underlying causes of various ailments. If you remove the “splinter” – the underlying cause, the patient’s body goes back to factory default – back to normal function.”

“The future is already here,” adds Dr Smith. “I developed a website, The Frequency Shop, that enables subscribers anywhere and anytime to download remedies through the internet that are formatted into a video; this enables people to have access to a thyroid medication, minerals, vitamins, homeopathics, or other supplements at a reasonable cost. Using your smartphone, laptop, or iPad you can imprint the frequencies into water. The patient then drinks the water and gets healed. Besides water, you also can imprint other objects such as a crucifix, eye glasses, an amulet, or anything that one might wear. When you put a healing frequency into your aura – the energy pattern of your body, it positively affects the entire body.”

In addition to energetic medicine, his dental background offers a unique perspective surrounding the dental-whole body connection. “In my estimation, seventy to ninety percent of all medical problems have a dental origin,” explains Dr. Smith. “If you look at an anatomical drawing of the teeth, each tooth gives off a nerve, which is directly connected to your brain. For instance, if you have an infection in your tooth, it has the potential of going directly to your brain. If you have toxic materials, such as a silver-mercury amalgam filling, that mercury migrates from your tooth to your brain. Any toxin or infection in your mouth goes through the lymphatic system, which drains into the thyroid, thymus, heart, and lymph nodes, and subsequently the rest of your body. Dentists really don’t know this, and do not realize that they, along with medical doctors have the potential of inflicting problems on many people out of ignorance.”

“Do your homework and do your research before you subject your body to any conventional medical services,” concludes Dr. Smith. “People are not regularly exposed to this information.”

