Flash News: OKX to List Jupiter's JUP Token, Launches JUP 'New User Exclusive' & 'Trade and Earn' Campaigns Featuring 10,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, The United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 29, 2024.

OKX to List Jupiter's JUP Token, Launches JUP 'New User Exclusive' & 'Trade and Earn' Campaigns Featuring 10,000 USDT Prize Pool



OKX today announced that it will list JUP, the token that fuels the Jupiter DEX, on its spot market on February 1. With this addition, users will be able to trade JUP against USDT. Deposits for JUP were enabled today at 8:00 (UTC).

To mark the new listing, OKX is rewarding new users who deposit and purchase at least 50 USDT worth of JUP the chance to win a share in a 5,000 USDT prize pool. In addition, the first 1,000 users who trade at least US$100 worth of JUP will receive US$5 worth of JUP in return.

This is part of OKX's ongoing 'Solana Super Season' campaign, which features a prize pool worth up to USD150,000 and aims to encourage users to interact with the Solana blockchain's ecosystem and trade Solana-based tokens and listings. Further information on these 'New User Exclusive' and 'Trade and Earn' campaigns can be found here.



Jupiter, launched in October 2021, identifies itself as Solana's first on-chain swap aggregator. On Jupiter, users can find the most optimal trade prices across most Solana-based DEXs and DeFi platforms. Jupiter also enables cross-chain trades through a tool called the bridge comparator, which lets users compare and choose the most efficient bridge for transferring tokens from other chains to Solana.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer



