Airport Baggage Handling System Market Expected to Reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2025, with a 6.7% CAGR Growth

Airport Baggage Handling System Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market by Airport Class, Service, Type, and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global airport baggage handling systems market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market, and UK led the overall market in Europe. On the other hand, in the Asia-Pacific region, China dominates the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3312

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Siemens AG,

Beumer Group,

G&S Airport Conveyor,

Vanderlande Industries B.V.,

Daifuku Co. Ltd.,

Pteris Global Limited,

Fives Group,

Grenzebach Group,

Logplan LLC,

Glidepath Group.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Conveyors segment contributed more than two-thirds share of the total revenue in 2017, as it is the most commonly used traditional method of carrying baggage of various sizes and shapes. This segment would maintain its lead by 2025. However, destination coded vehicles segment would contribute the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to higher accuracy and lower baggage mishandling cases as compared to conveyors.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-baggage-handling-system-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐀 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞

Class A airports segment generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to the high preference for this class. This segment would maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Class B airports segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in the number of domestic airports. The Class C airports segment is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Assisted service segment accounted for the highest share, i.e. nearly 90% of the total revenue in 2017, as it is a globally adopted method of assist passengers, especially non-frequent flyers. This segment would continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. However, the self-service segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025 due to high efficiency, less waiting time, and large number of self-service counters.

𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Barcode segment contributed more than three-fourths share of the total revenue in 2017, owing to their widespread implementation worldwide. This segment would continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, RFID technology segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its high baggage tracking accuracy and technological advancements in this technology.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3312

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

North America accounted for more than one-third share of the total revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2025. This is due to the large number of airports in the region and modernization of existing airports. However, LAMEA region would grow the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in developments and modernization of airports.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Weapon Night Sight Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/weapon-night-sight-market-A17390

Aerospace Robotics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-robotics-market

Commercial Avionics Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-avionics-systems-market