Digital Radiology Market Size to Reach $8.3 billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Digital Radiology Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Digital Radiology Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Hitachi,Ltd, Medtronics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Detection Technology, Cannon Inc., Koninklijke Phillips, Agfa-Gevaert group, General Electrics, , Fujifilm Holdings



𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲/𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $8.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Digital Radiology has evolved significantly with the advent of cutting-edge technologies. The transition from traditional film-based radiography to digital imaging has not only improved the quality of diagnostic images but has also enhanced the overall efficiency of the radiology workflow. Innovations such as computed radiography (CR) and digital radiography (DR) systems have paved the way for more precise and faster diagnostic capabilities.

● 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲: Digital Radiology provides superior image quality compared to traditional methods. The ability to manipulate digital images, adjust contrast, and zoom in on specific areas enables healthcare professionals to make more accurate and reliable diagnoses. This improvement in diagnostic accuracy has contributed to the widespread adoption of digital radiology across various medical specialties.

● 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬: Digital Radiology facilitates quicker image acquisition and processing, leading to reduced turnaround times for diagnostic reports. This efficiency is crucial for timely patient care and enables healthcare providers to streamline their operations, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞: While the initial investment in digital radiology equipment may be higher, the long-term cost-effectiveness is evident. Digital systems eliminate the need for film processing chemicals, storage space for physical films, and repeated imaging due to poor film quality. This results in cost savings for healthcare facilities over time.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬: The seamless integration of digital radiology with health information systems and electronic health records has become increasingly important in modern healthcare. This integration allows for easier access to patient data, better collaboration among healthcare professionals, and improved overall healthcare management.

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer, has driven the demand for diagnostic imaging services, including digital radiology. As the global population ages, the need for accurate and timely diagnostic tools to manage and treat these conditions continues to grow.

● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: Patients and healthcare providers alike are becoming more aware of the benefits of digital radiology. The demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities, coupled with the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, has contributed to the widespread adoption of digital radiology services.

● 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Many governments and healthcare organizations are investing in upgrading their healthcare infrastructure, including radiology facilities. Initiatives to digitize healthcare records and improve diagnostic capabilities have played a significant role in the growth of the digital radiology market.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Stationary Digital Radiology System

● Portable Digital Radiology System



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Cardiovascular Imaging

● Chest Imaging

● Dental Imaging

● Digital Mammography

● Orthopedic Imaging

● Other Applications



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

● Direct Digital Radiology

● Computed Digital Radiology



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Diagnostic Clinics

● Other End Users

● Hospitals



◉ 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

● Hitachi,Ltd

● Medtronics

● Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

● Detection Technology

● Cannon Inc.

● Koninklijke Phillips

● Agfa-Gevaert group

● General Electrics

● Fujifilm Holdings



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Digital Radiology Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Digital Radiology in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Digital Radiology Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Digital Radiology Marketgrowth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

● Digital Radiology Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

● Digital Radiology Market by Application/End Users

● Digital Radiology (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

● Global Digital Radiology and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

● Digital Radiology Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

● Digital Radiology (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

● Digital Radiology Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

● Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

● Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



