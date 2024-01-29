Facility Management Services Market Is CAGR 7.1% Expected to Reach $2,525.10 Billion by 2030

Facility Management Services Market was valued at $1,253.30 billion in 2020, is projected reach $2,525.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Facility Management Services Market was estimated at $1,253.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2,525.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in demand for greater productivity within lower maintenance in different corporate offices drives the growth of the global facility management services market. On the other hand, different organizations are adopting outsourced facility management over in-house facility management, owing to low maintenance and operational cost, which restrains the growth to some extent. However, a lot of growth prospects in the developing economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario
Restrictions on shutting down institutional and commercial spaces hampered the global facility management services market negatively, especially during the initial period.
Restrictions on social gatherings and public events aggravated the market condition even more. However, the market has already recovered quickly.

The global facility management services market is analyzed across service type, type, end-user, and region. Based on service type, the property segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The cleaning segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the in-house segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global market. The outsourced segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players:
The key market players analyzed in the global facility management services market report include BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group, Inc., EMCOR Group, Inc., Sodexo, Inc., Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd., Tenon Group, Group Atalian (Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.), ISS World Services A/S, and Downer Group (Spotless Group). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

KEY FINDINGS The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global facility management services market trends and dynamics.
By service type, the property segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.
By type, the in-house segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
By end user, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2020.
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the facility management services industry during the forecast period.
The global facility management services market opportunity analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

