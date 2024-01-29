PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2024 Jinggoy to probe labor violations, abuses of garbage hauler firm SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Committee on Labor, has called for an investigation into the alleged labor violations of a garbage hauler firm that services various cities in Metro Manila. Estrada filed Senate Resolution No. 914 seeking the conduct of an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the reported unscrupulous practices of the International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc. (I-SWIMS). The company has allegedly been circumventing labor laws to avoid responsibility in providing protection and due benefits to its workers mandated by labor laws. "The situation of garbage collectors in I-SWIMS and similar companies is a matter of concern. It is important to investigate the alleged labor violations and ensure that the workers are not being exploited. The workers deserve to be treated fairly and provided with the necessary protection and benefits as mandated by law," Estrada said. Based on the complaints lodged before Estrada's office by more than 70 garbage collectors who have been with the company for almost four years now as mere "volunteers," they are made to work for at least 18 hours daily, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The garbage collectors claimed that they have only been receiving P250 to P300 daily, or below the prescribed rate of P573 to P610 for Metro Manila workers. Despite the long hours of work, they claimed that they are not paid with overtime pay and night shift differential, are not given rest days, and are even required to work during holidays without the corresponding holiday pay. Estrada was also told that the garbage collectors are not provided with social protection benefits, such as coverage of Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Home Development Mutual Fund (PagIBIG Fund). I-SWIMS also purportedly does not provide them with any protective gear such as gloves, hats, boots, or raincoats to protect them from outdoor conditions and from the hazards of handling waste materials. "According to them, several garbage collectors have died from illnesses like leptospirosis, and the company does not provide any assistance for injury, sickness, or death," Estrada said. Their rights and welfare as workers are not protected simply because they were engaged as "volunteers" and are left at the mercy of the company for any remuneration or protection, the senator said. "Such is a circumvention of the laws, particularly the Labor Code and this is supposedly perpetrated among the garbage collectors whose service to the company and nature of work is essential to its operations," Estrada, a known labor advocate, said. Paglabag sa batas, pang-aabuso sa mga basurero ng garbage hauler, iimbestigahan ni Jinggoy NAIS imbestigahan ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson ng Committee on Labor Committee, ang mga umano'y paglabag sa batas sa paggawa ng isang kumpanya ng naghahakot ng basura na nagseserbisyo sa iba't ibang lungsod sa Metro Manila. Inihain ni Estrada ang Senate Resolution No. 914 na naglalayong magsagawa ng isang pagsisiyasat, in aid of legislation, sa iniulat na hindi makataong gawain ng International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc. (I-SWIMS). Hindi umano nagbibigay ng proteksyon at nararapat na benepisyo sa mga basurero ang nasabing kumpanya, na malinaw na paglabag sa mga umiiral na batas sa paggawa sa bansa. "Nakakabahala ang sitwasyon ng mga basurero ng I-SWIMS at kung may mga katulad na kumpanya, dapat maimbestigahan ang kanilang umano'y paglabag sa batas paggawa para matiyak na hindi napapagsamantalahan ang mga manggagawa. Karapatan ng mga manggagawa na mabigyan ng patas na pagtrato at mabigyan ng proteksyon at benepisyo na ipinag-uutos ng batas," ani Estrada. Batay sa mga reklamong inihain ng mahigit sa 70 na basurero sa tanggapan ni Estrada, sa loob ng halos apat na taon nilang paninilbihan sa kumpanya, sila ay itinuturing lamang na "volunteers" ngunit pinagpagtrabaho ng hindi bababa sa 18 oras araw-araw o mula alas-5 ng umaga hanggang alas-11 ng gabi. Ayon pa sa mga basurero, sila ay tumatanggap lamang ng P250 hanggang P300 kada araw, o mas mababa sa itinakdang rate na P573 hanggang P610 para sa mga manggagawa sa Metro Manila. Sa kabila ng mahabang oras ng trabaho, sinabi nila na hindi sila binabayaran ng overtime pay at night shift differential, hindi binibigyan ng mga araw ng pahinga, at kailangan pa ring magtrabaho sa mga holiday nang walang katumbas na holiday pay. Napag-alaman rin ni Estrada na ang mga garbage collector ay hindi binibigyan ng mga benepisyo sa social protection, tulad ng coverage ng Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), at Home Development Mutual Fund (PagIBIG Fund). Bukod pa dito, sinabi nila na hindi umano nagbibigay sa kanila ang I-SWIMS ng anumang protective gear tulad ng guwantes, sumbrero, boots, o raincoats upang protektahan sila mula sa mga panganib ng paghawak ng mga basurang materyales. "Ayon sa kanila, may ilang tagakolekta ng basura ang namatay na dahil sa mga sakit tulad ng leptospirosis, at hindi nagbibigay ang kumpanya ng anumang tulong para sa pinsala, sakit, o kamatayan," sabi ni Estrada. "Ang kanilang mga karapatan at kapakanan bilang mga manggagawa ay hindi pinoprotektahan dahil sila ay itinuring lamang na mga boluntaryo," sabi ng senador. "Ang mga ito ay pag-iwas sa pagtalima sa mga batas, partikular na ang Labor Code, para sa mga basurero na mahalagal ang serbisyo at operasyon ng kumpanya," sabi ni Estrada na kilalang tagapagtaguyod ng mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga manggagawa.