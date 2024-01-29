PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros regarding ChaCha and the economy Kung maligalig man ang NEDA Secretary, ito ay dahil nininerbiyos ang business community at bumababa ang investor confidence dahil sa Charter Change na biglaang pinagpipilitan ng mga alyado at tauhan ng administrasyon. While NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan had to walk back his statements regarding ChaCha, it is clear that he was merely transmitting the sudden sense of restlessness and uncertainty in politics and government being signaled by ChaCha. Like warnings of a possible destructive tsunami the appearance of major cracks in the political landscape both signaled and created by Chacha will be driving away investors who are looking for, first and foremost, predictability and safety for their investments. This turmoil at the highest levels of government threatens the fate of franchises, tax incentives, and the award of Public-Private Partnership contracts. Magtataka pa ba tayo kung bakit kinakabahan ang mga negosyante? At the moment, ChaCha is not on the formal agenda of Congress, and the resolution of Both Houses for a Constituent Assembly appears to be suspended. Imbes ang agawan sa pwesto at kapangyarihan, unahin na lang natin ang mga reporma sa ekonomiya na ayon mismo sa NEDA at hindi tulad ng ChaCha, ay nasa Philippine Development Plan - 'ease of doing business', pag-iwas sa mga blackout, maayos na patubig sa mga sakahan, at pagbasag ng mga monopolyo sa kuryente at telecommunications.