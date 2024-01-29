Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Comelec suspension of peoples initiative proceedings

January 29, 2024

We continue to be vigilant. Babantayan natin ang comelec every step of the way. Sa dulo, ako ay naninindigan na ang panukala on the table ay isang revision at hindi amendment, kaya kahit paano pa pabalibaliktarin, this sham HOR led initiative should be buried.

