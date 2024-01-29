Submit Release
Reaction of SEN. NANCY BINAY on Comelec's decision to suspend People's Initiative proceedings

January 29, 2024

We welcome the position taken by the Comelec en banc to suspend all proceedings in matters relating to the controversial people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Pero sa kabila nito, nanindigan pa rin tayo na dapat mas paigtingin pa natin ang pagbabantay sa umiikot na pagpapapirma sa ating mga purok, barangay, sa mga kalsada't plaza, sa mga pagpapatipon, at iba pang lugar.

Sa nakalipas na ilang linggo, saksi po ang ating mga kababayan kung paano sinubukang ilusot ang pekeng people's initiative.

Maging mapanuri pa rin--at huwag po tayong magpaloko.

