Poe on Comelec halting of signature drive

The Comelec has taken the correct path when it stopped the questionable Cha-cha signature campaign.

A 'people's initiative' that started on the wrong foot and tainted with controversy would not do the country and the people good.

What we have before us is 'pekeng initiative' or fake initiative pushed by politicians and allegedly greased by money to deceive the public to support Cha-cha.

Kung gusto ng ating mga kababayan ng Cha-cha, sila dapat ang nasa sentro ng tunay na people's initiative, hindi politiko.

We expect the Comelec order will put to rest this signature drive, so we can all train our sights to the urgent needs of the Filipinos.