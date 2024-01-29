Aerospace Cyber Security Market Witnesses Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 92 Billion by 2031 with a 9.0% CAGR

Aerospace Cyber Security Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟗.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟗𝟐.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aerospace cybersecurity market based on type, deployment, application, component, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the satellite segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global aerospace cyber security market revenue. However, the aircraft segment is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The drones segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the solutions segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global aerospace cyber security market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global aerospace cyber security market revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the content security segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global aerospace cyber security market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The wireless security segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses network security and cloud security segments.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, on premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global aerospace cyber security market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The spread of COVID-19 further accelerated the development and adoption of cybersecurity services by governments for application in the changing needs of surveillance and control missions. Aerospace cybersecurity will play a pivotal role as the rapid inclination toward digitization through all kinds of channels makes it a target for cybercriminals, and rogue states, and the number of threats is growing fast. These factors play a vital role in promoting the growth of the aerospace cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Astronautics Corporation of America,

DXC Technology Company,

The Aerospace Corporation,

EUROCONTROL,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Thales Group,

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

BAE System,

Honeywell International, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerospace cyber security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

