Automatic Dog Feeder Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 8.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Key Drivers - AMR

Automatic Dog Feeder Market-AMR

Automatic dog feeder is a machine specifically manufactured for the convenience of owners.

Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2030. ” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automatic Dog Feeder Market by Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

Automatic dog feeder is a machine which dispense a specified amount of food at a scheduled time period in order to provide proper feed to the dog in the absence of the dog owner. Automatic dog feeders hold a large amount of dry dog food and dispense them in bowls for dogs to eat. These machines were are convenient for both dogs as well as for owners who cannot maintain proper schedule for feeding their dogs. These functionalities help in increasing the automatic dog feeder market demand.

Get Sample Copy of Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14107

The change from pet ownership to parenting has been a very vital and defining trend in the automatic dog feeder market, specifically in developed countries. One-third of the households in the developed countries has a pet, where dog or a cat pet ownership have the dominance. Traditionally, pet owners used to feed their pets from the leftover family meals. However, owing to the growing awareness regarding importance of right dog’s food which are manufactured with the focus to improve health of these animals and right feeding duration, has let to rise in demand for automatic feeders in the market. According to the inhouse survey, the expenditure on pets have been increased by 1.5X as compared to last decade. The majority of the expenditure is related to pet food however, the accessories segment have gained high traction in the last five years. Smart connected pet collars, automatic dog feeders, pet furniture and pet toys have altogether grown immensely in the last few years along with various automatic dog feeder market trends.

However, recent years have seen preference towards adoption of cats as compared to dogs. There are multiple reasons responsible for resistance in dog adoption some among them are, high maintenance cost of dogs, frequent outdoor walks, incessant barking of dogs to name few. On the contrary cats are relatively quieter, prefers to stay indoors and have relative less expenses. Furthermore, scientific evidence suggest that playing with cats can calm nervous system and aids in lowering of blood pressure.IN addition there are also other health benefits associated with cats thus resulting in its increased adoption. These factors collectively restrict the automatic dog feeder market growth.

Buy this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8798d8aae5b0785659413f7b7f280076

The automatic dog feeder market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into programmable dog feeder and gravity dog feeder. By nature, the market is divided into smart dog feeder & traditional dog feeder. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online channels and offline channels. Region wise the automatic dog feeder market share is studied across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, MENA and rest of LAMEA).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the programmable dog feeder leads in terms of market share and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By nature, traditional dog feeders leads in terms of market share; however, the smart dog feeders are predicted to witness the highest growth.

By distribution channel, offline channels are the preferred mode of purchase for dog feeders; nevertheless online channels are gaining high popularity, especially in developed countries.

By region, North America leads in terms of market share; however, Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide high opportunities for market growth.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14107

Trending Reports:

Wet Cat Food Market

Bird Feeder Market

Similar report :-

Functional Pet Food Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-pet-food-market-A11855

US Russia Turkey Pet Care Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-russia-turkey-pet-care-market-A15822