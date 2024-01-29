Baby Drinks Market Set to Surpass $67.1 Billion by 2031.

Allied Market Research predicts a CAGR of 7.9% for the Baby Drinks Market, with the infant formula segment dominating at 95% in 2021.

Increase in participation of the working women population has led to a rise in the number of women professionals who prefer ready-to-eat nutritious products for their babies.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Baby Drinks Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031" the global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.

Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market. Infant formula products contain the necessary nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. Physicians recommend the use of infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. Babies can be fed at convenience, which makes it easier for working mothers.

The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.

Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high consumption of baby drinks productin these countries to cater the market demand by nursing mothers.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 }

👉 On the basis of baby drinks market analysis for region, Asia-Pacificaccounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

👉 On the basis of baby drinks market trends in 2021, the 12-36 month, application segment accounted for approximately 50% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

👉 North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031 in the baby drinks market forecast period.

👉 In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global baby drinks industry.

👉 South Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the study period.

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include,

• 𝗔𝗯𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

• 𝗔𝗿𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗮

• 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦.𝗔.

• 𝗛𝗜𝗣𝗣 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 & 𝗖𝗢. 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗕 𝗞𝗚

• 𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗦.𝗔.

• 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

• 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 & 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗟𝗟𝗖

• 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘇 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆

• 𝗕𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗜𝗘

• 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗔𝗚