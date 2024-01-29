Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast 2027 | At a CAGR 36.4%

Robotic Process Automation Market

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and robotic process automation market analysis.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic process automation market size was valued at $1,636 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $19,534 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Emerging as a transformative technology, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) streamlines everyday business operations by employing software bots to replicate human actions, handling repetitive tasks across diverse sectors including telecom, retail, banking, accounting, healthcare, HR, and IT. RPA proves valuable in executing transactions, initiating responses, data manipulation, and digital system communication. The integration of RPA yields advantages such as enhanced customer experience, diminished operational risk, optimized internal processes, and cost reduction with heightened efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the enterprises in this region are recognizing the productivity and efficiency gains from RPA. In Asia-Pacific, the RPA is playing an important role in the operations of enterprises to improve product and service quality as well as adding value to businesses across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, automotive, and media & entertainment. Moreover, the growing demand for RPA products in local enterprises is leading to the expansion of the global RPA solutions providers in this region. For instance, in June 2020, POTENZA (Pvt.) Limited, the leading Hyperautomation Strategy and Consultancy firm in Sri Lanka has partnered with UiPath, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology provider to enable local enterprises to modernize operational processes with cost optimizations and exponential productivity improvements.

The growth of the robotic process automation (RPA) market is propelled by increased innovations in RPA to meet evolving consumer demands and widespread adoption of RPA in the BFSI and healthcare sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic has further intensified the need for automation technology across industries, enabling organizations to maintain customer support, enhance connectivity, and provide stability during uncertain times. Despite these positive trends, the market faces challenges such as the higher implementation cost of RPA systems, attributed to the integration of high-quality hardware with efficient software control systems.

In 2019, the software segment dominated the global RPA market share, a trend expected to persist due to the ongoing need for organizational improvement through automation. Many organizations worldwide prefer RPA software for its cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation compared to pricier AI solutions, requiring no custom software or deep integrations. Nevertheless, the services segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth, driven by the increasing demand for RPA consulting and implementation services for comprehensive automation across enterprise processes.

Concerning deployment models, the on-premise segment recorded the highest growth in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance. This is attributed to organizations seeking cost savings by automating a large volume of processes through on-premise RPA solutions, supported by sufficient IT infrastructure. Conversely, the cloud segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising popularity of cloud-based RPA, offering scalability, security, ease of access, and management, delivering a superior user experience.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises exhibited the highest growth in the RPA market in 2019 and are expected to continue dominating. This is driven by the growing demand for streamlining processes in large enterprises across various sectors, with notable investments from companies such as Ernst & Young, AT&T, Walgreens, and Deutsche Bank. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is poised for the highest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the cost-effective implementation and high return on investment offered by RPA.

Some of the key robotic process automation industry players profiled in the report include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc. This study includes robotic process automation market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Top Impacting Factors:

1. Cost Efficiency: One of the primary drivers for the adoption of RPA is cost efficiency. Organizations seek to automate repetitive and rule-based tasks to reduce operational costs and improve overall efficiency.

2. Increased Productivity: RPA helps organizations boost productivity by automating routine tasks, allowing employees to focus on more strategic and value-added activities.

3. Digital Transformation: RPA plays a crucial role in digital transformation initiatives. Companies are leveraging RPA to integrate and streamline their business processes, enabling a more agile and responsive organization.

4. Error Reduction and Compliance: RPA minimizes human errors in routine tasks, contributing to improved accuracy and compliance. This is particularly important in industries with stringent regulatory requirements, such as finance and healthcare.

