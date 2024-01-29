FSS Encourages the Use of Electronic Methods to Provide the Proof of Life for the Year

MACAU, January 29 - In 2024, there are approximately 159,000 pension or disability pension beneficiaries who need to provide the proof of life to the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao). Currently, about 139,000 people have already provided the proof, of which 118,000 have done it electronically, accounting for about 85%. The FSS encourages beneficiaries who have not provided the proof of life to use electronic methods such as the "Macao One Account" which is time-saving and convenient.

Beneficiaries only need to log in to the “Macao One Account” mobile app and successfully pass facial recognition to complete the provision of the proof of life. The beneficiary’s spouse or immediate family member (parent, child) may also log in to his or her own personal “Macao One Account” to assist the beneficiary in the process. After completion, beneficiaries may take a screenshot or receive a message about the completion of the process, and also check the processing status at any time afterwards on the mobile app, which is convenient and fast without leaving home.

Beneficiaries may also bring a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to provide the proof of life through 24-hour self-service machines. All methods can provide the proof of life to the Social Security Fund, Social Welfare Bureau and Pension Fund at one time. If you have any questions, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 for enquiries.