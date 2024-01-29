Peptides Market Projected to Exceed US$ 89.6 Bn by 2033 Driven by Advancement in Peptide Synthesis | Marketresearch.biz

Marketresearch.biz highlights that advancements in peptide synthesis technologies are a key driver in the peptides market. Enhanced automated and efficient synthesis methods have effectively lowered production costs, enabling the creation of purer, more complex peptides.

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The peptides market was valued at USD 45.5 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach at USD 89.6 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 7.2%.



The peptide market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the need for advanced treatments, particularly in addressing the rising incidence of metabolic disorders and cancer. Peptides, small chains of amino acids connected by peptide bonds, are crucial in mimicking natural biological processes. These tiny proteins, comprising 50 or fewer amino acids, play a substantial role in hormone production, cell signaling, and immune system activity.

Cancer, affecting over 1.7 million individuals, results in 600,000 deaths annually in the United States alone, with healthcare expenditures reaching $185 billion. In India, approximately 1.46 million cancer cases were reported in 2022, highlighting the global impact of this disease. Peptide therapy emerges as a promising avenue, offering targeted treatment alternatives by interfering with specific cellular functions. Scientific studies support the reliability of peptide therapy, especially in cancer treatment, where peptides can selectively target tumor cells without affecting healthy ones.

Peptide therapy's health benefits extend beyond cancer treatment, encompassing anti-aging applications. Peptides, like BPC-157, demonstrate potential in tissue healing, particularly for musculoskeletal injuries and bone fractures. These peptides, designed to bind to specific cell receptors, provide accurate medical treatment while minimizing side effects. As research continues to uncover the therapeutic potential of peptides, their demand is expected to rise, contributing to the expansion of the peptide market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

Metabolic disorders dominate the application type market segment due to the high demand for effective peptide-based treatments.

rules the type market segment due to their potential to address unmet medical needs with higher specificity and reduced side effects compared to traditional small-molecule drugs. In-house manufacturing dominates manufacturers in the market segment due to in-house manufacturing to maintain control over the quality, supply chain, and intellectual property of their peptide products.

leads the route of the administration market segment due to the nature of peptides, which often require parenteral administration to avoid degradation in the gastrointestinal tract. Liquid phase peptide synthesis holds a strong position in the synthesis technology market segment due to its effectiveness and scalability in manufacturing complex peptides.

holds a strong position in the synthesis technology market segment due to its effectiveness and scalability in manufacturing complex peptides. North America dominates the global peptides market with a 43.50% share, propelled by its advanced biotech sector, and substantial pharmaceutical R&D investments.

Driving Factors

Advancement in Peptide Synthesis

Innovations in peptide synthesis technologies significantly impact the peptides market. Enhanced automated and efficient synthesis methods have lowered production costs and facilitated the creation of purer, more complex peptides. A notable example is Amide Technologies’ advancement in peptide drug design, which overcomes the limitations of traditional synthesis, allowing for longer peptide chains. This technological leap forward broadens the peptide drug applications, marking a pivotal shift in the market.

Chronic Diseases Pushes Peptides Market Growth

The market for peptides is experiencing significant growth factors due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses. As per a 2023 study, the incidence of adults aged 50 and older with chronic diseases is set to nearly double by 2035. In the United States alone, 60% of adults are affected by a chronic condition, with 40% grappling with multiple ailments. This surge in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders has amplified the demand for peptide-based therapeutics.

Restraining Factors

Immunogenicity Concerns Hinders the Peptides Market Expansion

Therapeutic peptides carry the risk of provoking immune responses in patients, which can impact both the safety and efficacy of these treatments. This necessitates extensive screening assays to detect anti-drug antibodies, adding to the complexity and cost of development and post-market surveillance. The potential for immunogenic reactions can be a significant concern for both healthcare providers and patients, potentially limiting the adoption and use of peptide-based therapies. Such safety concerns need to be meticulously addressed to expand the peptides market effectively.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 45.5 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 89.6 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 7.2 % from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 43.50% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

Growing Peptide Drug Pipeline Unravels New Horizons

The discovery of new Peptide drugs, especially to treat cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular drug problems is a huge potential for growth in the market for peptides. These areas, characterized by high unmet medical needs and sizable market potential, are ripe for innovation. The success of peptide drugs such as liraglutide has catalyzed further research and development in this domain. With an expanding pipeline of peptide drug candidates, the market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the promise of these novel therapeutics in addressing complex health conditions more effectively than traditional drugs.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global peptides market with a 43.50% share, propelled by its advanced biotech sector, substantial pharmaceutical R&D investments, and the pivotal role of the United States as a biotechnological innovation hub. The region benefits from high healthcare spending, a strong focus on therapeutic peptide research, and a robust pipeline of peptide-based drugs. Rapid advances in peptide synthesizers and delivery technology, coupled with a focus on personalized medicine, contribute to market growth. Europe's peptide market thrives on strong research infrastructure and favorable regulatory policies, while Asia-Pacific experiences rapid growth driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness of advanced therapeutic options.

Segment Analysis

By application type, metabolic disorders dominate the market segment due to the high demand for effective peptide-based treatments. It plays a crucial role in managing these disorders due to their specificity and efficacy in modulating metabolic processes. Insulin, a key peptide hormone, is essential for diabetes management, while other peptide-based therapies are being developed to target various aspects of metabolic disorders. The widespread incidence of metabolic disorders and the central role of peptide treatments in their management underscore this segment's dominance.

By types, branded peptide rules the market segment due to their potential to address unmet medical needs with higher specificity and reduced side effects compared to traditional small-molecule drugs. Generic peptides typically enter the market after the expiration of patents, offering more cost-effective alternatives. However, the innovation and exclusive market presence associated with branded peptides solidifies their dominant position.

By manufacturers analysis, in-house manufacturing dominates the market segment due to in-house manufacturing to maintain control over the quality, supply chain, and intellectual property of their peptide products. These are equipped to handle the complex synthesis and purification processes required in peptide production. Outsourced manufacturing, though significant, is often opted for by smaller companies or for specific processes that require specialized expertise. Despite this, the scale and control offered by in-house manufacturing underline its dominance in the market.

By route of administration analysis, the parenteral route leads the market segment due to the nature of peptides, which often require parenteral administration to avoid degradation in the gastrointestinal tract. Parenteral routes, including intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular injections, are essential for the effective delivery of many therapeutic peptides. The current efficacy and necessity of parenteral administration for many peptide drugs make it the dominant route.

By synthesis technology analysis, liquid-phase peptide synthesis holds a strong position in the market segment due to its effectiveness and scalability in manufacturing complex peptides. It allows producing large amounts of peptides. This is essential for commercial applications. Solid phase peptide synthesis is preferred for its flexibility and precision in synthesizing a wide range of peptides, while Hybrid Technology combines the advantages of both solid and liquid-phase methods. LPPS stands out as the most dominant competitor in the market, due to its capacity and efficacy in commercial production of peptides.

The segment covered in this report

By Application

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Dermatological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Renal Disorders

Others

By Type

Branded

Generic

By Type of Manufacturers

In-house

Outsourced

By Route of Administration

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Transdermal

Others

By Synthesis Technology

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Hybrid Technology

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the dynamic Peptides Market, key players like Eli Lilly and Company and Novo Nordisk A/S lead in shaping strategies for peptide-based therapies, particularly in diabetes and metabolic disorders. Their advancements in insulin and GLP-1 receptor agonists influence the therapeutic landscape. Amgen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company contribute significantly to oncology and cardiovascular diseases, showcasing dedication to innovative peptide drug design and delivery systems, and highlighting the market's shift toward more targeted and effective treatments.

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Ipsen S.A

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc Merck & Co. Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Bachem announced that it had signed a new framework agreement to provide large volumes of peptides following a joint development project. Manufacturing is to primarily occur at Bachem’s new large-scale production facility (Building “K”) currently under construction in Bubendorf. The order covers a committed volume at an equivalent value of over CHF 500 million for five years.

, Bachem announced that it had signed a new framework agreement to provide large volumes of peptides following a joint development project. Manufacturing is to primarily occur at Bachem’s new large-scale production facility (Building “K”) currently under construction in Bubendorf. The order covers a committed volume at an equivalent value of over CHF 500 million for five years. In Sept 2023, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) CordenPharma committed over €200 million ($215 million) in 2023 to expand its global peptide, lipids, and injectables capacity. Among the investments, CordenPharma made a $60 million investment into its facility in Boulder, Colorado to support a multi-year agreement for the contract manufacturing of a large-volume commercial peptide.

