Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The cancer tumor profiling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cancer tumor profiling market size is predicted to reach $22.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

The growth in the cancer tumor profiling market is due to the increasing incidences of cancer across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest cancer tumor profiling market share. Major players in the cancer tumor profiling market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Caris Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segments
• By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Other Cancer Types
• By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Microarray, Other Technologies
• By Process Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, Metabolomics, Other Types
• By Application: Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications
• By Geography: The global cancer tumor profiling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cancer tumor profiling refers to a laboratory test that examines a sample of tumor tissue for specific genes, gene mutations (changes), proteins, or other biomarkers. Tumor profiling can help with treatment planning as well as predicting if cancer will recur or spread to other parts of the body.

The main types of cancer and tumor profiling are lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and other cancer types. The different technologies include next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), microarrays, and others, and involve various types of processes such as genomics, proteomics, epigenetics, metabolomics, and others. It is used in several applications, including personalized medicine, diagnostics, biomarker discovery, prognostics, and research applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Characteristics
3. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size And Growth
……
27. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

