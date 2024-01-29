Brain Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the brain monitoring market size is predicted to reach $12.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the brain monitoring market is due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest brain monitoring market share. Major players in the brain monitoring market include Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare NV, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Compumedics Ltd.

Brain Monitoring Market Segments

• By Product: Magnetoencephalograph, Electroencephalograph, Cerebral Oximeters, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices, Other Product Types

• By Procedure: Invasive, Non-invasive

• By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Neurology Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global brain monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain monitoring refers to a set of continuous online monitoring, which substantially measures the particle velocity of cerebral blood flow and volume wave in the brain. Brain monitoring is used for individualized patient management such as brain and neuro-related diagnostics and treatment purposes.

The main product types in brain monitoring are magnetoencephalography, electroencephalography, cerebral oximeters, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), intracranial pressure monitoring devices, and others. Magnetoencephalography refers to the noninvasive technique that detects and records the magnetic field associated with electrical activity in the brain. The procedures used are invasive and non-invasive. The applications involved are Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, dementia, sleep disorders, and others. The various end-users involved are hospitals and clinics, neurology centers, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Brain Monitoring Market Characteristics

3. Brain Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Brain Monitoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Brain Monitoring Market Size And Growth

……

27. Brain Monitoring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Brain Monitoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

