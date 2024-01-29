Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $18.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Bio-Based Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bio-based coatings market size is predicted to reach $18.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The growth in the bio-based coatings market is due to Increasing awareness in society apropos of environmentally-responsible products. North America region is expected to hold the largest bio-based coatings market share. Major players in the bio-based coatings market include AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., Eco Safety Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc.

Bio-Based Coatings Market Segments
• By Type: Ester Solvents, D-Limonene, Alcohols, Glycols And Diols Solvents, Other Types
• By VOC Content: Zero VOC (VOC Content Less Than 5 Grams Per Liter), Low VOC (VOC Content Less Than 50 Grams Per Liter), VOC Absorbing, Natural Paints
• By Sector: Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector
• By Use: Decorative Paints, Transportation, Metal Industrial Coatings, Industrial Maintenance And Protective, Powder Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Wood Coatings, Marine Coatings, Coil Coatings, Packaging Coatings
• By Area Of Application: Internal Application, External Application
• By Geography: The global bio-based coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bio-based coatings refer to the coatings made from biomaterials that lessen the reliance on scarce fossil resources. These solvents help in addressing social challenges, and bio-based coatings that can promote rural development and employment. The bio-based coatings are used as raw materials for producing bio-based solvents such as resin, additives, and pigments made from renewable raw materials.

The various types of bio-based coating consists of ester solvents, d-limonene, alcohols, glycols and diols solvents, other types. Ester solvents are used as a chemical compound that contains at least one acid in which the hydroxyl group has been changed to a -o-alkyl (alkoxy) group. It refers to corrosion-prevention paints used to remove caffeine from coffee, for example, to extract organic solutes from aqueous solutions. Paint and nail polish are also removed using it. Lacquers are created by dissolving cellulose nitrate in butyl and ethyl acetate. The various types of VOC comments includes zero VOC (VOC content less than 5 grams per liter), low VOC (VOC content less than 50 grams per liter) and VOC absorbing, natural paints. The various sectors include commercial sector, industrial sector and residential sector. The various use include decorative paints, transportation, metal industrial coatings, industrial maintenance and protective, powder coatings, automotive refinish, wood coatings, marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings. The various application include internal application, external application.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Bio-Based Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Bio-Based Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Bio-Based Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Bio-Based Coatings Market Size And Growth
……
27. Bio-Based Coatings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Bio-Based Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

