Sports Merch Announces Their New NFL Hate Match Merchandise Line

Kermit Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs Fans in their Natural Habitat

Travis Kelce Brought to you by Pfizer

To celebrate the rivalry of the NFL teams, Sports Merch has created a line called Hate Match Merch

Our Hate Match Merch is a celebration of the passion that makes NFL so special. We recognize that part of being a devoted fan is the competition and banter with rival teams.”
— John Jensen, CEO
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Merch, the creator of innovative new designs for NFL football merchandise, is excited to announce its launch of their Hate Match Merch line. It's a unique line of products designed for NLF fans who love to express their team pride and their disdain for their rival teams. Just in time for the Super Bowl.

Understanding that rivalaries are a vital part of the NFL experience, Sports Merch has created posters, mugs and shirts for every fan who enjoys the lighter side of sports rivalry. You and your 49ers guests can be decked out in the Travis Kelce, Brought to you By Pfizer sweatshirt as you all watch the exciting game.

We've also created a special Commemorative Super Bowl poster for posterity celebrating the 49ers and Chiefs for the historic LVIII game in Las Vegas.

