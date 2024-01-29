The 13th Airport Commerce and Retail Development Conference: Driving Post-Pandemic Recovery in China's Airport Commerce
LONDON, ENGLAND, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanya, the sole tropical seaside tourism city in China, renowned for its premier beaches, luxurious resorts, and the largest duty-free shopping complex in the country, has been the dream destination for Chinese travelers during the three-year pandemic travel restrictions.
On November 22, 2023, the Asian Airport Commercial Cooperation Association (AACCA), a non-profit organization established in 2015 and registered in Hong Kong, hosted the 13th Airport Commerce and Retail Development Conference in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. The AACCA's mission is to foster collaboration among members and global civil aviation entities, including government agencies, airlines, airports, and brand merchants. As of the end of 2023, the AACCA has organized 13 influential airport conferences and forums in over ten cities, positioning itself as a pivotal link for airport commercial cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region and a significant stage for its members.
This conference, the largest national airport commerce event in China since the easing of pandemic restrictions, signifies the readiness of the Chinese airport industry to embrace post-pandemic commercial revival. The three-day event, with a total of nearly 400 attendees, featured over 30 international industry experts, more than 20 specialized presentations, and discussions across two main topics, covering a spectrum from new challenges and opportunities to innovative management and digital transformation.
Yang Chun, Deputy Director of the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce, reported a 13.6% increase in retail sales, amounting to 38.711 billion Yuan in the first three quarters of 2023, leading the growth in Hainan Province. Sanya Phoenix Airport witnessed a significant rise in aircraft movements and passenger throughput, recording increases of 81.55% and 123.11%, respectively. The conference successfully convened over 60 representatives from major airports and retail businesses, facilitating a robust exchange ecosystem for airport commerce.
Quan Xiaoyi, Vice President of Sanya Phoenix International Airport Co., Ltd., highlighted the airport's achievements in duty-free retail, including the opening of the second phase of CDF Sanya Phoenix International Airport Duty-Free Shop in September 2023, expanding the duty-free area to 6,000 square meters. This milestone marks the nation's first standalone duty-free shopping complex within an airport isolation area. The ongoing third-phase expansion of the Sanya Airport, a key provincial project, is set to increase the terminal area to 213,300 square meters, catering to an annual passenger capacity of 30 million.
Freda Cheung, President and CEO of Avolta Asia-Pacific, shared insights on innovative hybrid dining concepts within airports to attract younger consumers, highlighting Avolta's application of these concepts at airports like Milan Malpensa and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. For example, Avolta has introduced live mixologists in their soon-to-open small bars. As a business giant with globally renowned brands such as Dufry, Freda emphasized the significant role played by Avolta in pioneering these concepts.
Alexandre Chieng, CEO of AGATHA Paris Asia-Pacific, discussed the development of the European affordable jewelry brand THOM Group. Currently, 90% of THOM Group's business has been digitalized, extending beyond offline stores to online platforms such as Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, Dewu, and Xiaohongshu, effectively integrating various social media channels. At the conference, Alexandre Chieng expressed excitement about the airport retail environment and openness to collaborations with airport duty-free retail channels.
The 13th Airport Commerce and Retail Development Conference aimed to connect various stakeholders in airport commerce, from design to implementation, creating an all-encompassing industry platform for high-quality development in China's airport commerce. This decision by the organizer, AACCA, to choose the conference venue at the sun-soaked beaches and impeccable service of Hilton Hotel in Sanya was deliberate.AACCA sought to allow attendees in the warmth of Sanya to forget the traumas of the three-year pandemic. The conference's vibrant and cooperative atmosphere demonstrated significant progress towards this goal, with attendees prepared for a robust resurgence in airport commerce post-pandemic.
Facebook：@AACCAoffice
Ins: aaccaoffice
Twitter：aacca_official
Johnny Yapp
Asia Airports Commercial Cooperation Association
email us here