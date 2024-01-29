Dispatched Business Studio Brings a New Concept of an Advisory Firm

The Founders of Dispatched Business Studio - Rodrigo Castello Branco (on the left) and Fabiola Ordonez (on the right)

Whether interested in entering new global markets or accelerating their business in the US, clients benefit from the “one-stop shop” approach at Dispatched.

Dispatched’s mission is to simplify and elevate the process of launching and expanding companies at all stages by delivering a comprehensive suite of services, expertise, and connections that empower entrepreneurs, innovators, brands, and investors to strategically accelerate.

The definition of ‘dispatch’ is to send off purposefully and to deal with tasks efficiently, which reflects the founders’ inherent ability to rapidly organize complex projects and manage tasks and teams through a detail-oriented approach. These skills, coupled with their curated connections, are highly valuable for clients to maximize their business impact and success.

Fabiola Ordonez and Rodrigo Castello Branco are creative former practicing attorneys with multicultural backgrounds and entrepreneurial mindsets who practiced law at major international firms and the world’s largest asset manager. With over fifteen years of combined experience, they have structured, led, negotiated, and closed countless transactions amounting to billions of dollars in deal value for private and public companies across various industries.

Based in New York, with personal and professional experiences spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia, they bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the ‘square’ stereotype of advisory firms. Fabiola and Rodrigo identified a gap in clients’ needs for bespoke and efficient business services and guidance outside of law - a true handholding. With that in mind, they departed from the practice of law to create this new concept of a ‘business studio’, where they offer a “one-stop shop" model to US and LatAm based clients.

“We understand that founders need to make a host of important decisions daily. We also understand that entrepreneurs, creatives, and companies may not express themselves the same way as the external experts they require. By acting as an extension of our clients’ teams, they leverage our expertise to bridge the gap between their vision and the resources required to bring it to life.” explain the founders.

The Founders:

Fabiola Ordonez

Fabiola grew up between Mexico and the US with native fluency in Spanish and English. Her global expertise was further broadened by living in Hong Kong during her business studies. Prior to moving to New York, she spent three years in Shanghai where she co-founded an educational consulting firm and studied Mandarin.

In her legal career at Dentons US LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel LLP, Fabiola represented financial institutions, private equity firms, hedge funds, and asset managers, with a particular focus on structured finance and commercial real estate debt finance. Her most recent role was transactional in-house counsel at BlackRock, Inc.

Fabiola holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Rodrigo Castello Branco

Rodrigo has over 10 years of experience in the intersection of legal and business globally. Originally from Brazil and a native Portuguese speaker, Rodrigo has lived across the US and in Italy.

He began his legal career at Baker McKenzie LLP in Rio de Janeiro and Miami, and later moved to New York City to practice at McDermott Will & Emery LLP. His practice focused on corporate matters, with an emphasis on cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisitions for public and private companies, including private equity and other investment funds, as well as joint ventures, venture capital investments, and restructurings.

Over the years, he has acted as the point of contact for companies across industries ranging from healthcare, biotech, fashion, real estate, technology, and energy. Rodrigo holds a Bachelor of Laws from IBMEC Law School and a Master of Laws from University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

