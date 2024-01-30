Mom’s Choice Awards Names Beach View Lane by Jan Moran Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Honored for New Novel
I am thrilled the Mom's Choice Awards honored my novel, Beach View Lane.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach View Lane, a new book by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling women’s fiction author Jan Moran, has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, Beach View Lane is deemed to be among the best products / services for families.
— Jan Moran, USA Today Bestselling Novelist
The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named a novel, Beach View Lane, by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling women’s fiction author Jan Moran as among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost. “I am thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says Jan Moran. “The MCA does a wonderful job of connecting readers and consumers with the best products and services available for families.”
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval. “Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and of great value. The MCA evaluation program incorporates the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists; we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
About Jan Moran
Based in San Diego, California, author Jan Moran has published more than thirty (30) bestselling novels. She is known for bestselling women’s fiction beach series and historical family sagas, including titles published by St. Martin’s Press in the U.S., Goldmann in Germany, and Newton Compton in Italy, among others. Beach View Lane is the first book in the new Crown Island series about a quirky small town with fascinating characters. Her Summer Beach and Coral Cottage women’s fiction series have earned positions on the USA Today bestseller list nine (9) times, and the Wall Street Journal Top Ten bestseller for fiction list three (3) times.
Beach View Lane centers on a recently divorced woman in her early fifties who recreates her life on a fictional artist’s colony island off the coast of California. The family saga includes her mother, best friend, and two grown daughters in their early thirties. “Publishers often ignore women in the prime of their lives,” says Jan Moran. “However, I have found many readers love stories about smart, mature women who use their creativity and experience to recreate their lives, stretch their limits, find romance, and have fun doing it all. I’m pleased the Mom’s Choice Awards recognized my work and its appeal to readers.” Other books in her catalog have been optioned for TV/film. Beach View Lane is available in paperback, ebook, hardcover, and large print. Earphone Award-winning narrator Erin Bennett narrates the Beach View Lane audiobook. Moran’s website at www.JanMoran.com contains additional information on all her books, including Beach View Lane, and where to purchase them. Beach View Lane was also selected as a Barnes & Noble Top Ten Indie book of 2023.
About the Mom’s Choice Awards®
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers, and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
