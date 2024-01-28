Submit Release
MPD Investigating Traffic Fatality in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash.

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, a pick-up truck was parked in the 600 block of L Street SE. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a male pedestrian walked westbound, in the street, in the direction of the truck. As the pedestrian reached the driver’s side door, the pick-up truck began to move and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Torre Desmond Gray Sr., of Temple Hills, MD.

The driver of the truck fled the scene but later contacted police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle and the decedent knew each other.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24013306

