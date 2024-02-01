Submit Release
Business Ownership Summit: Empowering Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Attend the Business Ownership Summit on March 2, 2024.

Attend the Business Ownership Summit on March 2, 2024. Join to learn from experts and discover new opportunities in business ownership and franchising.

The Business Ownership Summit will guide your entrepreneurial spirit to transform small business dreams into realities”
— Beau Eckstein
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Ownership Summit, a premier virtual event scheduled for March 2nd, 2024, will offer aspiring entrepreneurs insights into business ownership, offering a rich agenda packed with knowledge and information vital for both seasoned entrepreneurs and new business owners. Expert speakers, engaging presentations, panel discussions, and speed rounds will cover a diverse array of topics crucial to the entrepreneurial journey.

Partial List of Speakers
The Business Ownership Summit will feature the following speakers:
• Michael Reeder, CPA, Managing Partner of Reeder CPA Group, who specializes in strategic planning for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
• Michael Zuber, Founder of One Rental at a Time, known for his guidance on wealth building through real estate investments.
• Jordan Berry, Founder of Laundromat Resource, who provides expertise in the laundromat industry.
• Dan Claps, CEO of Voda Cleaning and Restoration, a leader in commercial cleaning and restoration services.
• Michael Peterson, Director of Franchise Development at Building Kidz School, with extensive experience in entrepreneurship and franchise development.

Event Details
• Date: March 2nd, 2024
• Time: 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST
• Location: Virtual, accessible worldwide
• Registration: Currently open at businessownershipsummit.com

Agenda Overview
The day's sessions are structured to provide attendees with a deep dive into various aspects of business ownership:
• Morning sessions will focus on motivational insights, franchise investment journeys, and an exploration of top-performing franchise models.
• Midday sessions are dedicated to financing a business, the process of buying a laundromat, and insights into the home service franchise industry.
• Afternoon sessions will explore opportunities in franchise resales, low-start-up-cost franchise models, and strategies for making franchising a profitable venture.

