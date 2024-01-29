Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/28/24 08:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Windsor St in Royalton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jeremy M. Benoit

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/28/2024, at approximately 0838 hours, Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a complaint of a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on N. Windsor Street in the town of Royalton. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Jeremy M. Benoit, 26, of Royalton, VT. Benoit was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windsor County, Criminal Division on 01/29/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 12:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.