Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/28/24 08:38 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Windsor St in Royalton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jeremy M. Benoit
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/28/2024, at approximately 0838 hours, Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a complaint of a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on N. Windsor Street in the town of Royalton. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Jeremy M. Benoit, 26, of Royalton, VT. Benoit was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windsor County, Criminal Division on 01/29/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 12:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.