Growing Vegan Population and Demand for Nutritious Animal Feed to Boost Soybean Meal Market at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

An increase in demand for high-quality protein in soybean will continue to drive higher demand for soybean meal, mainly from the animal feed industry, over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the soybean meal market, holding the major share of the market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global soybean meal market sales are expected to reach US$ 98.6 billion by 2024. The market is projected to register a 4.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 157.8 billion by 2034.



Regular soybean meal feed to dairy animals such as cattle and buffalo is the key factor driving the market's growth. Regular consumption of soybean meal helps dairy farm animals to produce milk that is more nutritious.

Soybean meal is given to ruminants and poultry for weight gain to meet the increasing demand for meat worldwide. Furthermore, soybean meal is being used as an ingredient in several goods by pharmaceutical companies, which is expected to push the market for soybean meal.

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, with Asia Pacific being a significantly flourishing region. The increasing demand for soybean meal, especially in the animal feed and food industries, is a key factor driving the market’s growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global soybean meal market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 157.8 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 22.7 billion by 2024.

by 2024. The feed application segment is estimated to hold a market share of 48.0% in 2024.

in 2024. India is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



"The food industry uses soybean meal for both human and animal feed. The growing number of livestock that are fed soybean meal, as well as the health advantages of this food that is high in protein, are the primary factors of the surging demand for soybean meal," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Key players with a wide range of expertise are directed toward research & development, environmentally friendly sourcing, and novel formulations. Leading players are prioritizing ecologically conscious methodologies, product certifications, and meeting the growing need for natural & sustainable feed ingredients. They are also focusing on quality, innovation, and catering to customer preferences to maintain their market position and take advantage of the rising demand.

Key Companies Profiled

UFAC-UK

The United Soybean Board (USB)

Satavie

SoyKitty

Afrizon Pte Ltd.

Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd

Guru Soya Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Equities LLC

Prorich Agro Private Limited

The Delong Co., Inc.

For instance,

In 2023 , UFAC-UK launched a new partial soybean meal replacement for dairy diets. This meal aims to increase yields, solids, and feed conversion efficiency (FCE) while lowering dependency on imported soy.

, UFAC-UK launched a new partial soybean meal replacement for dairy diets. This meal aims to increase yields, solids, and feed conversion efficiency (FCE) while lowering dependency on imported soy. In 2022, The United Soybean Board (USB) and The Yield Lab Institute launched the Soy Innovation Challenge to increase the value of soybean meal and explore new uses.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The study provides compelling insights into the soybean meal market segment based on product type (full-fat soybean meal, defatted soybean meal, and high-protein types), application (feed, fertilizers, food additives, and others), nature (organic and conventional), and region.

Soybean Meal Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Full-fat Soybean Meal

Defatted Soybean Meal

High-protein Types



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Feed Aquaculture Livestock Pet Food

Fertilizer

Food Additive

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

