Metallic Powder Coatings Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.5% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metallic Powder Coatings Market size will grow to USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the 2020-2025 period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The Increasing demand for metallic pigments from the architectural and automotive industries and large organized and unorganized aftermarkets for wheels are driving the metallic powder coatings market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106745440

Browse in-depth TOC on “Metallic Powder Coatings Market”

133 - Market Data Tables

59- Figures

249 - Pages

List of Key Players in Metallic Powder Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US) Jotun A/S (Norway) PPG Industries (US) The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG (Austria) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Metallic Powder Coatings Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for metallic pigments from architectural and automotive industries

Increasing demand for metallic pigments from architectural and automotive industries Restraint: High priced product in a price-competitive market

High priced product in a price-competitive market Opportunity: Advanced materials and new compositions in wheels

Advanced materials and new compositions in wheels Challenge: Application of metallic powder coatings

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106745440

Currently, UV cured powder coatings are available in opaque, prismatic, metallic, tints, and clear finishes. The UV metallic powder coatings provide a new finishing opportunity to the wood coatings market, offering solid metal and metallic effect finishes. Traditional metallic liquid finishing is a liquid coating process and required long drying times and multiple coats to achieve the proper coverage and hiding. But the UV metallic powder coatings provide a new finishing opportunity to the wood coatings market with lustrous and metallic effect finishes. Solid metals of gold, bronze, dark silver, and bright silver have been developed to provide a unique finishing solution for MDF material. Also, it is seen that the use of mica-based metallic pigments provides an exciting method for formulating metallic finishes in UV cured powder coatings. This coating technology and formulation capability provide a finishing application to provide new and exciting finish opportunities for the wood coatings market.

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of metallic powder coatings. It is also the fastest-growing metallic powder coatings market due to the high demand from end-use industries such as architectural, appliances, and automotive. The developing countries of APAC, such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, are focusing on the construction of new residential and commercial buildings, and this is expected to increase in the future. Factors such as advances in civil construction and the high demand for efficient paints drive the metallic powder coatings market.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=106745440

Architectural was the largest application of metallic powder coatings, in terms of both volume and value, in 2019. The consumption of powder coatings in the architectural segment is growing because of its excellent durability and availability of a variety of finishes and colors. Architectural metallic powder coatings are factory applied, high quality, and durable in nature. Such coatings designed specifically keeping architectural applications in mind. Appropriate for use on architectural aluminum and steel for both exterior and interior applications, they offer good chemical resistance, excellent durability, and mechanical performance, and it is a sustainable alternative to liquid PVDF and anodized finishes.

Browse Adjacent Markets Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Lubricating Oil Additives Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com