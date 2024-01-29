Submit Release
St. Johnsbury - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4000646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/24, 0054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, east of Jamieson Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Nathan Campbell                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a Toyota truck for a speeding violation on US RT 2, in Danville.  The vehicle was traveling at 106 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.  The operator, Campbell, was showing signs of impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and later released with a citation for DUI.  Campbell is scheduled to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/12/24.  He was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the speeding violation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/24, 0830 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

