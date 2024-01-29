St. Johnsbury - DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000646
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/28/24, 0054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, east of Jamieson Rd, Danville
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Nathan Campbell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a Toyota truck for a speeding violation on US RT 2, in Danville. The vehicle was traveling at 106 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The operator, Campbell, was showing signs of impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and later released with a citation for DUI. Campbell is scheduled to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/12/24. He was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the speeding violation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/24, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
