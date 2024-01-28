State Treasury to auction VNĐ400 trillion worth of government bonds

VIETNAM, January 28 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury has announced that it plans to raise VNĐ400 trillion (over $16.25 billion) worth of government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this year.

In the first quarter of this year, it will offer about VNĐ127 trillion worth of government bonds.

The agency said it will closely follow the assigned capital mobilisation plan and promptly propose to the Ministry of Finance solutions to raise capital from the government bond issuance with appropriate volume, term and interest rate to ensure sufficient mobilisation.

In 2023, the State Treasury raised nearly VNĐ298.5 trillion in Government bonds, reaching 98 per cent of the plan assigned by the Ministry of Finance. The average issuance term was 12.6 years with an average issuance interest rate of 3.21 per cent per year.

The total payment of principal and interest on government bonds last year was VNĐ185 trillion, of which principal was more than VNĐ101 trillion. VNS