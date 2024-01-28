Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,148 in the last 365 days.

State Treasury to auction VNĐ400 trillion worth of government bonds

VIETNAM, January 28 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury has announced that it plans to raise VNĐ400 trillion (over $16.25 billion) worth of government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this year.

In the first quarter of this year, it will offer about VNĐ127 trillion worth of government bonds.

The agency said it will closely follow the assigned capital mobilisation plan and promptly propose to the Ministry of Finance solutions to raise capital from the government bond issuance with appropriate volume, term and interest rate to ensure sufficient mobilisation.

In 2023, the State Treasury raised nearly VNĐ298.5 trillion in Government bonds, reaching 98 per cent of the plan assigned by the Ministry of Finance. The average issuance term was 12.6 years with an average issuance interest rate of 3.21 per cent per year.

The total payment of principal and interest on government bonds last year was VNĐ185 trillion, of which principal was more than VNĐ101 trillion. VNS

You just read:

State Treasury to auction VNĐ400 trillion worth of government bonds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more