PM Chính presents Tết gifts to needy in Thanh Hóa province

VIETNAM, January 28 -

THANH HÓA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 28 attended a Lunar New Year (Tet) programme and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries, the poor and disadvantaged workers in the central province of Thanh Hóa.

The leader affirmed that the Party and State always strive to improve people’s spiritual and material life, as reflected through the roll-out of national target programmes on poverty reduction, new-style rural area building, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

He asked Thanh Hóa’s authorities and socio-political organisations to continue implementing guidelines, policies and laws of the Party and the State, and better the social welfare work.

People should be motivated to actively join socio-economic and cultural development, national defence and security, and social welfare, he said, asking the locality to optimise its unique potential and advantages, especially its population that ranks third nationwide, only after Hà Nội and HCM City.

The leader also requested local authorities and residents to support competent forces to complete the construction of the Quảng Trạch-Phố Nối power transmission line that runs through Thanh Hóa.

Hailing Thanh Hóa’s social welfare activities, Chinh said the work should be stepped up in the time ahead, especially during the Lunar New Year festival, to ensure that no one is left behind.

Social welfare policies must be comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable, he said, asking the province to pay more attention to housing for workers and low-income earners.

"All residents should be given with the equal access to infrastructure, and cultural, sport, medical and educational services," he stressed.

Earlier the same day, the PM and his entourage paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at a memorial site in Thanh Hóa city.

On this occasion, the leader visited and presented gifts to a sick soldier in Thọ Xuân district, and a heroic Vietnamese Mother in Ngọc Lặc district. — VNS