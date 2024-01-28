28 January 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people held a meeting with the German company “Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH”

On January 27, 2024, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the managing director of the consulting company “Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH” Vladimir Mathias and the senior advisor of this company Hans Gerd Prödel.

At the meeting, issues of further development of bilateral cooperation were discussed, in particular on establishing the construction of industrial facilities in the city of Arkadag. It should be noted that the company won an international tender for the provision of consulting services for the creation of a medical cluster in Arkadag.

In course of the meeting, it was stated that Germany is one of the priority partners of Turkmenistan in the European Union, especially in terms of trade and economic cooperation. The significance of partnership between transport agencies, associations and companies of the two countries was also emphasized, given the implementation of large-scale projects in the field of transport, communications and logistics in Turkmenistan.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted that as part of the construction of the second stage of facilities in the city of Arkadag, an environmentally friendly raw material base that meets international quality standards has been created in the country.

The management of the German company informed about new areas of cooperation, emphasizing that the planned medical cluster is designed to produce various types of medical products not only for the domestic market, but also for export. At the same time, the use of available local raw materials will make it possible to produce environmentally friendly, high-quality products, which will help strengthen the economy of Turkmenistan and play an important role in the development of Turkmen-German relations.

Determination of the Turkmen side on strengthening cooperation with this company was reinforced by the signing of a “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan and the German consulting company Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH”

In this regard, the management of the consulting company, thanking for the trust, assured that «Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH» will provide its consulting services at a high level.