VNĐ15.6 trillion credit agreements inked for 500kv transmission line

VIETNAM, January 28 - HÀ NỘI — The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) has signed credit agreements exceeding VNĐ15.6 trillion (US$634 million) with five banks, BIDV, VietinBank, MB, ACB, and VIB, to fund the construction of the 500kV Circuit-3 transmission line from Quang Trạch to Phố Nối.

The 519km project, valued at VNĐ22 trillion ($895.95 million), traverses 211 communes in 43 districts across nine provinces, connecting Quảng Bình to Hưng Yên.

EVNNPT Chairman Nguyễn Tuấn Tùng highlighted the line's significance in enhancing inter-regional power grid connectivity, aiming to increase transmission capacity from 2,200 MW to 5,000 MW, ensuring electricity supply for the North.

The Prime Minister has urged EVN and EVNNPT to complete the project by June due to its critical importance and urgency. — VNS

