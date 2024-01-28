Rutland Barracks- DUI-Drugs, Grossly Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000558

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024, 1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Main St, Rutland City/ Perkins Road, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Gross Neg. Op., Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Bradley Mullan

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 27, 2024 at approximately 1930 hours Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle leaving the Cortina Inn. Troopers were able to determine the vehicle did not match the registration. Troopers initiated a traffic stop utilizing emergency blue lights and siren, the vehicle turned from S. Main St in Rutland City onto Curtis Avenue and came to a stop. Two passengers exited the vehicle and as the second passenger was exiting the vehicle sped away, eluding Troopers from the traffic stop. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle but received a call a shortly after from a resident on Perkins Road in Rutland Town stating a vehicle matching the description had traveled to the dead end of the road at a high rate of speed. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle driving in a grossly negligent manner. The vehicle drove into a small field and struck a rock pile before the operator, Bradley Mullan, 30, attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle and was apprehended nearby. Mullan had been operating a stolen vehicle out of Rutland City. Rutland City Police also responded the scene to assist Troopers. Mullan showed signs of impairment and was screened and arrested for DUI Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 18, 2024 10 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.