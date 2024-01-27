SECNAV Celebrates the Naming of USNS Robert Ballard (T-AGS 67)

Announced in December 2022, the future ship honors Ballard, a retired U.S. Navy Commander, and President of the Ocean Exploration Trust. A tenured professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography and National Geographic Explorer at Large, Ballard is widely known as a discoverer of the final resting place of the RMS Titanic. The name selection of T-AGS 67 follows the tradition of naming survey ships after explorers, oceanographers and distinguished marine surveyors.

“Our Navy has always been at the cutting edge of innovation – from the seabed to the sky, from space to cyberspace,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Dr. Ballard is a masterclass of scientific achievement, and I could not be prouder to count him among our ranks.”

National Geographic Society’s event featured opening remarks from Chief Executive Officer Jill

Tiefenthaler, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of National Geographic Jean Case moderated a discussion with Secretary Del Toro and Dr. Ballard.

Secretary Del Toro and Dr. Ballard discussed the celebration of the ship naming, National Geographic’s relationship with the Navy, and the importance of science and exploration to the maritime services.

“A stated goal of the National Geographic Society is to inspire and empower people across the globe to better understand and protect the world’s oceans,” said Secretary Del Toro. “As a sworn protector of those oceans, the U.S. Navy is honored to sail alongside all of you in that mission. And there is no better ship to lead the way than the USNS Robert Ballard.”

USNS Ballard’s keel was laid in October 2022, and is projected to be delivered to the fleet in 2026.