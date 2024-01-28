Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Microvast, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Golden Heaven, and Inspire Medical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX), Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)

Class Period: October 19, 2022 - November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

In October 2022, the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the “Grant”). Polyaramid is a high-temperature resistant synthetic polymer, and a polyaramid separator is an insulating film used in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries.

On May 22, 2023, after the market closed, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant. In a call with congressional staff that evening, the DOE confirmed negotiations with Microvast concerning the Grant had been cancelled. A spokesperson for the DOE stated “[t]he department can confirm that it has elected to cancel negotiations and not to award Microvast funds from this competitive funding opportunity.” The DOE stated it would not comment publicly on why it decided to cancel negotiations with any applicant but did state “the Department of Energy maintains a rigorous review process prior to the release of any awarded funds, and it is not uncommon for entities selected to participate in award negotiations under a DOE competitive funding opportunity to not ultimately receive an award[.]” This news came after months of political fervor over the Company’s alleged ties to China.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.80, or 36%, to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled “MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle” (the “Report”). The Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to Reuters reporting but failed to inform investors. The Report alleged further that “the majority of MVST’s sales may be fake,” that “Chinese customers account for 57% of revenue in 2023” but drone footage shows the Company’s Chinese factory “shows almost no activity,” that the Company “has disappeared from Chinese procurement lists” and “local competitors say the company is not making discernible sales” and that the Company’s reported backlog was “dubious.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.33, or 25%, to close at $0.98 per share on November 21, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Microvast class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MVST

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)

Class Period: August 8, 2023 - November 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2024

On November 9, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle Pharmaceuticals announced that it would not release its third quarter 2023 results that day (as had been expected) because the Company “requires more time to review potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY® prior to filing its Form 10-Q.” The Company also disclosed it “expects to revise its previously disclosed 2023 full year guidance downward.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.16, or 30.4%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

After the market closed on November 9, 2023, the Company also disclosed that it was reviewing “potential adjustments to reserves for returns and price adjustments of approximately $15.0 million to $20.0 million.” These amounts relate “to returns and a price adjustment for PEMFEXY stemming from slower-than-anticipated pull-through from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.27, or 2.8%, to close at $9.27 per share on November 10, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.



Then, on November 29, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle Pharmaceuticals disclosed that Scott Tarriff, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer resigned. The Company’s board of directors accepted the resignation “[a]fter consideration of various alternatives, including termination with or without cause.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.55, or 31%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing slower-than-anticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its revenue; (3) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Eagle Pharmaceuticals class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EGRX

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG)

Class Period: April 13, 2023 - December 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Golden Heaven’s amusement parks are in generally poor condition; (2) Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Golden Heaven class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GDHG

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

Class Period: May 3, 2023 - November 7, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

Inspire Medical is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes minimally invasive products for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) that require prior authorizations from doctors. In 2022, Inspire Medical introduced a pilot program (the “Acceleration Program”) through which the Company’s Advisor Care Program team, with the customer on the phone, would directly access doctors’ electronic schedules and schedule doctor appointments online, without the need for phone calls. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted the Acceleration Program’s effectiveness, claiming that the program had achieved a “30% improvement in physician appointments,” and that by August 2023, “about 60-plus centers are using the tool right now.”

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company’s OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

After the close of markets on November 7, 2023, the Company announced disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023, including “a decline in prior authorization submissions for patients seeking Inspire therapy.” Inspire Medical further admitted it had started to “track” problems with the Acceleration Program no later than the second quarter of 2023, the Company “had strong confirmation” of the problems with the Acceleration Program, and the Company “realized we needed to take some corrective action.” In response to this news, shares of Inspire Medical declined approximately 20%, from a closing price of $161.74 per share on November 7, 2023, to a closing price of $129.95 per share on November 8, 2023.

For more information on the Inspire Medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INSP

