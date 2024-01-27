Submit Release
MicroVisionChain Celebrates First Anniversary: Mainnet Launch and F2pool Listing of SPACE

Macau, China , Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVisionChain (MVC), a high-performance Bitcoin layer 2 chain, is celebrating its first anniversary since the mainnet launch. MVC, which utilizes UTXO and PoW consensus, is renowned for its high performance, low fees, and decentralization. Its native coin, SPACE, is a top 3 PoW chain in terms of hash rate and uses the same SHA256d mining algorithm as Bitcoin, making Bitcoin ASICs usable for mining space.

 

A Year of Milestones


MVC's journey began with a fair launch on January 26, 2023, with no presale, VCs, ICO, IDO, or IPO. It's a purely community-driven project.


 Key Development Milestones:
- UTXO layer 1 Turing complete Smart Contract
- Revolutionary BVM (Bitcoin Virtual Machine)
- 1:1 Satoshi Mapping soon to act as a Bitcoin Sidechain
- Node upgrade (Jul 2023) for enhanced performance
- Lightning-fast 10,000+ TPS and instant transaction speed thanks to zero confirmation technology.
- $0.01 gas fees paid with $SPACE, paving the way for Bitcoin micropayments.
- MVC-20 - The first free-mint protocol built on Bitcoin sidechain 
- UTXO layer 1 on-chain DAO voting contract


 Key Ecosystem Achievements:
[By various DAO developers]
- Orders_exchange
- Mvcswap
- MVCbridge to OP, ARB & ETH
- Three types of wallets across [IOS, Android and Chrome]
- MVCscan & Indexer upgrade
- Show3: A decentralized discord with NFT Market and Metaname


 Other Noteworthy Achievements:
- Mining Dutch: listed #space
https://mining-dutch.nl


- F2pool listed #space
https://x.com/f2pool_official/status/1750463014678188471?s=20


- Hashrate ranked 3rd after $BTC
- Listed on eight Tier 2 & Tier 3 CEX
https://t.me/mvcofficialannouncement/54


- Featured in a Cointelegraph exclusive interview [Free of charge]
https://x.com/mvcglobal/status/1733147515074343002?s=20


- Token-2049 partnership with CoinW
- Successfully completed audit
- Launched three DEX 
RocketXexchange, MVCswap & OrdersExchange
- Integrated AI bot with PaalMind

 DAO Progress:
- Established DAO constitution
- Formed Committee and DAO positions
- Media coverage on Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com and various western media around 6 months
- Media coverage on Odaily [Eastern Exposure]
- Two more Top 5-10 CEX listings coming in 2024 Q1


Looking Ahead
In February 2024, MVC will focus on "Building Together," which includes drafting builder grants proposal for committee review and amendment advise + Public notification (4 - 5 days), On-Chain Proposal (7 Days), and kickstarting the Builder Grant Program.


Join us as we continue to revolutionize Bitcoin! 



https://www.microvisionchain.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Jason Kuok
MicroVisionChain
partnerships at microvisionchain.com

