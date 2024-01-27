SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FNCB, PWFL, DOC, GRPH

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB)’s sale to Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 0.1460 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of FNCB common stock. If you are a FNCB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL)’s merger with MiX Telematics Limited. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current PowerFleet shareholders will own approximately 35% of the combined company. If you are a PowerFleet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s sale to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. for 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share for each Physicians Realty common share. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Physicians Realty shareholders will own approximately 23% of the combined company. If you are a Physicians Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH)’s merger with LENZ Therapeutics. Graphite shareholders are expected to own approximately 35% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger. If you are a Graphite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

