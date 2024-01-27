Government approves amendments on the legalisation of Russian and foreign documents

RUSSIA, January 27 - At its session, the Government has approved a draft law on simplifying the use of foreign documents by Russian nationals, which will soon be submitted to the State Duma.

The document includes amendments to the legislation that, in particular, allow for the verification of the authenticity of documents issued abroad not only in Moscow but also in nearly 40 cities of Russian regions, territories and republics where there are local offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry. This applies to education, marriage and birth certificates as well.

Additionally, the bill will amend the procedure for requesting official documents from a foreign state, for example, in cases where travel in not possible. The corresponding fee will only be charged if the operation is carried out.

The new requirements will come into effect on 1 January 2025, allowing citizens to promptly and conveniently undergo procedures for verifying personal documents.