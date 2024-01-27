PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2024 Gatchalian pushes anew Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers to improve welfare Amid the Department of Education's (DepEd) directive removing administrative tasks from teachers, Senator Win Gatchalian has once again pushed for the passage of the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) to improve teachers' welfare. Gatchalian's proposed amendments to the 57-year-old Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) include the prohibition of assigning non-teaching tasks to teachers. The Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM II) Year One report also emphasizes that teachers are overwhelmed with non-teaching tasks. Gatchalian's amendments to RA 4670 also include the reduction of classroom teaching hours from six to four and a provision on the hiring of a substitute teacher when an incumbent is on leave. The proposed measure provides that when the exigencies of the service require, teachers may render up to eight hours of service upon payment of additional compensation, which will be equivalent to the same rate as their regular pay plus at least 25% of their basic pay. "May mga pangako ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers na hindi natupad sa nakaraang 57 taon. Napapanahon na para sa isang bagong Magna Carta na magtataguyod ng kapakanan ng ating mga guro," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The bill also seeks the grant of calamity leave, educational benefits, and longevity pay. It also enumerates the circumstances and conditions on the grant of special hardship allowance and enriches the criteria for salaries. The bill also seeks to protect teachers from out-of-pocket expenses and discrimination. Gatchalian's proposed measure also institutes mechanisms to uphold due process for teachers. For instance, permanent teachers who are unjustly dismissed shall be entitled to reinstatement and back wages. The bill prohibits the termination of permanent teachers without just cause and due process. Furthermore, it ensures confidentiality in disciplinary actions against teachers. A partnership between the DepEd and the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) shall also be instituted. This is to extend legal services to teachers facing complaints and lawsuits in relation to their teaching duties and responsibilities. Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers muling isinusulong ni Gatchalian Sa gitna ng direktiba ng Department of Education (DepEd) na nag-aalis ng non-teaching tasks sa mga guro, muling itinulak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) upang itaguyod ang kapakanan ng mga guro. Kasama sa mga panukalang pag-amyenda sa 57-taong Magna Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) ang pagbabawal sa mga non-teaching tasks. Kasama rin ito sa inilabas na ulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), kung saan binigyang diing sagabal sa epektibong pagtuturo ang dami ng mga non-teaching tasks na ipinapasa sa mga guro. Ilan pa sa mga amendments ni Gatchalian sa RA 4670 ang pagbabawas sa oras ng pagtuturo mula anim hanggang apat at ang pag-hire sa substitute teacher kung naka-leave ang isang guro. Kung kinakailangan naman, maaaring maglaan ng hanggang walong oras ang mga guro ng may karagdagang bayad. Katumbas ito ng regular na sahod na dadagdagan ng 25% ng kanilang basic pay. "May mga pangako ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers na hindi natupad sa nakaraang 57 taon. Napapanahon na para sa isang bagong Magna Carta na magtataguyod ng kapakanan ng ating mga guro," sabi ni Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Isinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang pagbibigay ng calamity leave, educational benefits, at longevity pay. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas ang mga kondisyon para sa pagbibigay ng hardship allowance at ang mas pinaigting na criteria para sa mga sahod. Layon din ng panukalang batas na bigyang proteksyon ang mga guro mula sa mga out-of-pocket expenses at diskriminasyon. Nagpanukala rin si Gatchalian ng mga mekanismo para itaguyod ang due process sa mga guro. Halimbawa, maaaring maibalik at makatanggap ng back wages ang mga permanenteng guro na natanggal sa trabaho at hindi nabigyan ng due process. Ipinagbabawal sa panukalang batas ang pag-alis sa mga permanent teachers ng walang due process at makatarungang dahilan. Titiyakin din ng panukalang batas ang confidentiality sa mga disciplinary actions laban sa mga guro. Magkakaroon din ng partnership sa pagitan ng DepEd at Public Attorney's Office (PAO). Ito ay para maghatid ng mga serbiysong ligal para sa mga gurong humaharap ng reklamong may kinalaman sa pagtuturo at kanilang mga responsibilidad.