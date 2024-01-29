Top Eclipse Glasses Manufacturer ramps up for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will be seen in the U.S., Mexico and Canada

American Paper Optics President/CEO John Jerit is scaling up their US-based factory in Memphis, Tennessee, to meet the surge in demand for eclipse glasses for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, and is sharing more consumer safety education tips. Based on manufacturing 300+ million solar eclipse glasses since 1990 in the U.S., American Paper Optics is ramping up for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. To ensure your eclipse glasses are safe to use, American Paper Optics recommends asking 5 things, including, are there proper labels to show the ISO 12312-2 certification? American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit explains, “Our eclipse glasses are rigorously tested by a third party lab for ISO and CE Certification. It’s a lot of testing, but what’s more important than eye safety?” According to The Planetary Society, “an estimated 635 million people will be able to watch the Moon obstruct at least part of the Sun” during this April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse.

I strongly recommend buying your eclipse glasses early from a US-based company to avoid last-minute purchases from an unknown source, which increases your chances of getting fake glasses.” — John Jerit, American Paper Optics President/CEO

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will be seen in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, American Paper Optics (APO) announces the company is scaling up their US-based factory to meet the upcoming demand for safe solar eclipse glasses , and educating the public more on safety tips. As the top eclipse glasses manufacturer in the world, APO has spent 34 years manufacturing hundreds of millions of these specialty glasses that are ISO and CE Certified, “NASA Selected”, and all proudly Made in the USA. And to ensure eye safety, APO recommends reviewing five things on eclipse glasses.American Paper Optics President/CEO John Jerit explains, “We plan to ship more than 75 million eclipse glasses for the April 8th eclipse. To prepare, we are in the process of adding more staff and shifts to meet the demand of our primary customers, which include consumers, schools, libraries, retail and resellers, big agencies, and others.” For example, American Paper Optics is making 100,000+ eclipse glasses for one of the biggest eclipse watch parties ever at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will be in the “Path of Totality”.When asked how to tell if eclipse glasses are safe to use or a knock-off, Jerit emphasizes, “There are five important things that everyone should consider, including:5 QUESTIONS TO ASK TO ENSURE ECLIPSE GLASSES ARE SAFE TO USE:1. Do the eclipse glasses come from a reputable and trusted American vendor?2. Have the eclipse glasses been made by a trusted American manufacturer? (For example, American Paper Optics is printed on their eclipse glasses, and is approved by the American Astronomical Society /AAS)?3. Are there proper labels to show the ISO 12312-2 certification (International Organization for Standardization)?4. Are there specific instructions from the manufacturer on how to use the glasses?5. Are the lenses in good shape (not loose or scratched) and completely dark when worn? (Users should only be able to see the sun through eclipse glasses).Jerit adds, “Our eclipse glasses are rigorously tested by a third party lab for ISO and CE Certification. It’s a lot of testing, but what’s more important than eye safety? I also strongly recommend buying your eclipse glasses early from a US-based company to avoid last-minute purchases from an unknown source, which increases your chances of getting fake glasses. We are seeing a good amount of knock-offs out there, and it’s best to plan ahead and get high quality eclipse glasses.”APO makes paper and plastic eclipse glasses with different styles. The cost ranges from $1 to $25 for plastic glasses (most cost under $5, or less than a latte). Some of APO’s most popular products include Exclusive Bill Nye The Science Guy Glasses, the Original EclipserGlasses, North American Eclipse Glasses, St. Jude and ALS Limited Edition Eclipse Glasses (50% of proceeds go to these two charities), and more. APO’s Plastic Eclipser HD Solar Glasses were recently recognized by Forbes’ Senior Contributor and Eclipse Writer Jamie Carter as the “Best Solar Eclipse Glasses”. Anyone can purchase APO’s safe solar eclipse glasses by visiting https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/eclipse-glasses-stock According to The Planetary Society , “an estimated 635 million people will be able to watch the Moon obstruct at least part of the Sun” during this April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse. The next Total Solar Eclipse over the U.S. will not happen for over 20 years (Aug 2044, according to NASA), so it’s important to make a plan now to see the 2024 eclipse.“In the U.S., over 32 million people live on the path” (compared to 12 million on the path for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse), according to Space.com. The “Path of Totality” will cross 15 U.S. states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Major cities on the “Path of Totality” with the best views include Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Syracuse, Burlington, and Erie, Pennsylvania.While millions are expected to travel to be on the “Path of Totality”, “a partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states”, according to NASA ( https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/where-when/ ). In addition, over 24 cities will have a 90% or greater “Eclipse Magnitude” view of the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, including San Antonio (99.8%), Chicago (94%), New York City (91%) and Baltimore (90%).To help educate everyone, American Paper Optics published, “Get Eclipsed: The complete Guide to the North American Eclipse” by Fred Espenak, a retired Astrophysicist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and his wife Patricia Totten Espenak. This colorful book is filled with quick reference maps and charts specifically for the 2024 eclipse with exact viewing times and the “Eclipse Magnitude” in major cities. https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/get-eclipsed-book WHERE TO GET ECLIPSE GLASSES, BOOKS AND MAPSFor more information on the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics’ safe solar eclipse glasses and all other eclipse needs (books, webinars, apps, Solar Snap to take eclipse photos with a smartphone, and more), visit https://EclipseGlasses.com And for daily eclipse updates, follow @americanpaperoptics3d on Instagram.

How American Paper Optics made NASA Eclipse Glasses for 2023 and 2024 Eclipses