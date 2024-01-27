DDOT Announces the Start of Phase Two of The Automated Bus Enforcement for the Clear Lanes Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that ticketing for Phase 2 of the Clear Lanes program will begin on January 29, 2024. Clear Lanes, in partnership with Metro, aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety and accessibility by using cameras mounted on Metrobuses to identify vehicles illegally operating, parking, standing, or stopping in dedicated bus lanes and bus zones. Photos of violating vehicles are sent to DDOT, which will verify a qualifying offense.

Starting on January 29, 2024, Phase 2 enforcement begins, in which drivers illegally driving, parking, standing, or stopping in a bus lane (areas marked by red paint and signage) may receive a $100 fine. Phase 1 began November 15, 2023, in which drivers illegally parking, standing, or stopping in a bus zone (area around a bus stop) may receive a $100 fine.

“We are excited about the start of the second phase of this program,” said Interim DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Our goal with the Clear Lanes program is to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening our transportation network and helping residents who use public transportation get across the city faster and more efficiently.”

DDOT offers the following guidance about bus lanes and zones:

Bus Zones

Bus zones are areas along the curb within 80 feet of the approach side and 20 feet of the departure side of a bus stop flag, unless otherwise signed. Unauthorized vehicles should not stop, stand, or park in a bus stop zone except to avoid conflict with other traffic.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

Public transit buses and school buses; and

Maintenance vehicles (DC or Metro vehicles that are actively making repairs).

Bus Lanes

Bus lanes are lanes of roadway designated for the use of public transit buses, typically marked by red paint and signage. Many bus lanes are active only at certain times of the day, as indicated by signage.

Unauthorized vehicles should not drive, stop, stand, or park in a bus lane or enter a bus lane except to:

Enter a legal parking space;

Pull over for emergency vehicles; or

Turn within 40 feet of an intersection or driveway (or as otherwise signed), as typically marked by signage or dashed red road markings.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

Public transit buses, tour buses, school buses, and streetcars;

Bikes, e-bikes, and scooters;

Maintenance vehicles (DC or Metro vehicles that are actively making repairs);

Emergency vehicles (while responding to an emergency); and

Accessible transportation service vehicles (wheelchair-accessible vehicles registered with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission that are actively transporting someone with a disability).

For more information about bus lane and bus zone enforcement and to view an interactive map of all dedicated bus lanes, visit ddot.dc.gov/clearlanesprogram. To learn more about DDOT’s work to improve bus travel times and reliability in all eight wards through Mayor Bowser’s Bus Priority Program, visit buspriority.ddot.dc.gov/pages/buslanes.