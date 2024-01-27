International defence exhibition to be held to celebrate 80th anniversary of Việt Nam People's Army

VIETNAM, January 27 - HÀ NỘI — The second Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition and a State-level rally will be held to welcome the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army foundation, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

The 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army foundation will be organised in December this year.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of Defence, said that defence diplomacy implemented the policy of multilateralisation.

It deploys foreign affairs, comprehensive and deep defence integration on both bilateral and multilateral levels.

​The Ministry of Defence (MoD) currently has cooperation with over 100 countries and international organisations, including the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and members of the G20 and G7.

"The cooperations include not only exchanging and sharing experiences, but also involves trade and military technology," said Chiến.

The MoD also has 33 military and defence attaché organisations in 41 countries and international organisations.

In the work of equipping weapons, the Lieutenant General said that the military coordinated with partners to transfer technology and build a modern, dual-use defence industry.

On behalf of the Việt Nam defence industry, Major General Lê Quang Tuyến said that the Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition is scheduled to be held from December 19 to 22.

The exhibition will share achievements and experiences in research and production, exploiting and using weapons, technical equipment and promoting cooperation in the field of defence industry among participating countries.

This is also an opportunity to promote Việt Nam’s culture, country and the people to international friends.

The exhibition will take place at the Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội with the theme "Peace, friendship, cooperation for mutual development".

In addition to displaying combat vehicles, the exhibition will include demonstrations of fighter aircraft.

With its large scale and stature, the exhibition will invite more than 140 high-ranking international delegations including ministers, deputy ministers, commanders of national defence and security forces, and more than 350 high-level domestic delegations.

Main display areas at the exhibition include air defence – air force systems and equipment such as fighter aircraft, helicopters, hybrid drones, artillery complexes and anti-aircraft missiles; naval systems and equipment such as submarines, warships, unmanned ships and reconnaissance equipment; army systems and equipment involving infantry weapons, self-propelled guns, tanks, armoured vehicles; security systems and equipment embracing biometrics, anti-terrorism, cyber-crime prevention and lethal weapons. — VNS